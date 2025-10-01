4 Joe Flacco trade destinations after Browns fast-track rookie QB Dillon Gabriel

The second act of the Joe Flacco-Cleveland Browns chapter is unceremoniously closed. An official announcement confirms the team is turning the page to rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who will make his first NFL start in Week 5.

We've named Dillon Gabriel the starting quarterback — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 1, 2025

Gabriel will replace Flacco when the Browns face the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. It marks the end of one uninspiring era and the beginning of a more promising endeavor, bolstering an already-strong youth in movement in Cleveland.

Reporting in the immediate aftermath of the decision to pivot to Gabriel indicates Flacco will proceed as Cleveland's backup. But what if the Browns took a different route and turned the latter into a bargaining chip ahead of the Nov. 4 trade deadline?

There are certainly some squads that can benefit from adding an experienced gunslinger like Flacco. His efforts in 2025 thus far paint a picture of a washed-up veteran, hence Cleveland's choice to bench him. Yet, knowing this, it shouldn't take much to acquire the Super Bowl XLVII MVP if someone wants to take a flier.

Without further ado, this quartet of prospective suitors presents intriguing landing spots if the Browns entertain offers for Flacco following the Gabriel news.

4 Joe Flacco trade destinations after Browns shift focus to rookie QB Dillon Gabriel

Dallas Cowboys

Milton is a long-term project touted for his otherworldly athleticism and arm strength. However, he's yet to harness those skills into being a consistently productive pro. Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer can't entrust him to step in and run their pass-happy approach as it's currently operating with franchise centerpiece Dak Prescott.

Dallas needs someone who can step in and command the huddle and keep the machine churning if Prescott ever goes down. One club has notably thrown the ball at a higher rate than the Cowboys through four contests: a Flacco-led Browns attack.

We haven't seen Milton prove capable of replicating Dallas' aerial raid. His lone nod as a rookie against the Buffalo Bills in 2024 in a meaningless regular-season finale was a mirage compared to this past preseason. If Schottenheimer doesn't want to completely reorient the Cowboys' strategy in the doomsday scenario where Prescott gets hurt, Flacco makes a ton of sense.

Los Angeles Chargers

Like the Cowboys, L.A.'s offense prefers to move through the air, tied with the Cincinnati Bengals for third in passing play percentage (63.64). Moreover, similarly to the Cowboys, the Chargers' No. 2 signal-caller, Trey Lance, isn't an ideal fit for this game plan.

Everything that stands out about Dallas being a good match for Flacco can be used to justify the Chargers as a potential destination. Lance offers the same conceptual concerns Milton does; an inaccurate scrambler who isn't suddenly ready to drop back 40 times weekly. Not much else needs to be said.

Denver Broncos

Jarrett Stidham has gone on the record to express belief that he's a top-32 quarterback in football, deserving of running his own ship. However, the league's front offices and coaching staffs have told him and us otherwise with their actions, including the organization he represents, the Denver Broncos.

Stidham's place in Denver has been a topic of debate since they spent the No. 12 overall pick in last year's draft on Bo Nix. The former hasn't had many chances to back his demonstrable confidence, but it hasn't been pretty when he has.

In four career starts across five seasons, Stidham is 1-3. He posted a 62.5 completion rate, 270 yards per game, six touchdowns and four interceptions in those outings. His propensity for getting brought down in the backfield and coughing up the rock was apparent, taking 13 sacks and recording four fumbles (one lost).

Baltimore Ravens

Could we see Flacco ride off into the sunset where his near-two-decade journey began in a full-circle moment? If the Browns would be so kind as to oblige and send him to an AFC North rival, it'd be one helluva finish to his story

Ravens superstar Lamar Jackson is considered "week-to-week" due to a hamstring strain, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Barring a miraculous recovery, that means longtime ex-Cowboys reserve Cooper Rush will be under center for Baltimore for at least a game.

Whether Flacco's present form is truly an upgrade from Rush is disputable. Regardless, the 1-3 Ravens are shockingly desperate enough to pull the trigger on a swap with the Browns and ask questions later. Unlike the Chargers and Cowboys, Baltimore can't replicate its ground game sans Jackson and must adjust accordingly if he misses time.