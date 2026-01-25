4 playoff stars Andrew Berry has no business missing out on in Browns free agency

It's no secret that the Browns will be looking to bolster their roster in free agency ahead of the 2026 season. Going 3-14 and 5-12 in back-to-back years will naturally test the patience of any ownership group. Jimmy Haslam apparently reached his breaking point as it related to Kevin Stefanski, though somehow Andrew Berry was spared any accountability.

In a way, Berry was empowered by the firing, given the reins to make another hire despite his very real role in the mess the Cleveland Browns presently find themselves in. Nonetheless, it's obvious Jimmy Haslam will not be changing his mind as it relates to Berry, so Browns fans are now resigned to the hope that he begins to make better personnel decisions.

With the AFC and NFC championship games taking center stage on Sunday, here are four intriguing players who will be free agents when their teams' playoff runs come to an end that the Browns should be all over when free agency swings open on March 11.

Cornerback Tariq Woolen, Seattle Seahawks

Tariq Woolen, 26, has had a supremely intriguing career to this point. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound cornerback breaks the mold of the typical NFL defensive back. He's tall, he's rangy, and he is an absolute ball hawk. The one-time Pro Bowler has 12 career interceptions and he could be a perfect fit for the Browns' defense.

Woolen fell out of the starting lineup at times this year, as the Seahawks enjoyed an embarrassment of riches in their cornerback room. This makes it even more likely that Woolen will break free at season's end, opening up a potential pursuit by the Browns. It appears unlikely that the Seahawks would want to break the bank at a position where they already have so much depth.

Woolen would pair seamlessly with Denzel Ward and Tyson Campbell, providing the Browns with a seriously dangerous defensive backfield. No player would be happier than Myles Garrett, who might re-break the sack record if he gets more time to get to the QB with the addition of top-tier CB play opposite Ward.

Wide Receiver Rashid Shaheed, Seattle Seahawks

Rashid Shaheed, 27, might be the hardest player on this list to shake free. The Seahawks acquired him at the trade deadline for fourth- and fifth-round picks in 2026 from the New Orleans Saints, and he hit the ground running with the Seahawks.

Shaheed already boasts an All-Pro selection and two Pro Bowl berths as a return specialist, but it's clear that there is much more to him than just special teams. The 6-foot, 180-pound dynamo boasts track-star speed, with a demonstrated ability to blow the top off opposing defenses. For his career, he averages 14.7 yards per reception.

Not only would Shaheed provide a boost to the Browns' deplorable special teams unit, he would also add the element lacking severely from the receiving corps. The Browns could be the beneficiaries of giving Shaheed a full workload on offense, reaping the rewards of the talent that is very clearly there.

Shaheed could pair with Jerry Jeudy, as well as a potential top draft pick, to take the Browns' receiving room from among the league's worst to around league average.

EDGE K'Lavon Chaisson, New England Patriots

K'Lavon Chaisson, 26, finally found the scheme and opportunity to have his breakout campaign. The 6-foot-3, 255-pound EDGE rusher played an integral role for the NFL's fourth-ranked defense in 2025. His 7.5 sacks were second-most on the team, and he added 10 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles to his padded stat sheet.

The Browns have been longing for a consistent presence opposite Garrett on their defensive line. It appears they're more content with having a rotation of players, such as Alex Wright and Isaiah McGuire, rather than a bona fide star at that position. Nonetheless, Chaisson fits the bill.

With his pass rush prowess and versatility, he would be another horse for the stable to keep all of these players fresh and wreaking maximum havoc. With the team's lack of realistic avenues to acquire a difference-maker at QB, their best path to contention in 2026 may just be bolstering their already stout defense.

Cornerback Cobie Durant, Los Angeles Rams

If the Browns are unable to snag Woolen, another NFC West cornerback who might be worth exploring is the Rams' Cobie Durant. Durant, 27, is more of the typical cornerback mold. At 5-foot-11 and weighing 183 pounds, his stature doesn't paint the full picture of his impact on the field.

Durant started 15 games for the Rams' 10th-ranked defense and tied the team lead with three interceptions, one of which he took back for a touchdown. He finished the season with seven passes defensed, and proved his willingness to get dirty in the run game, with 40 combined tackles.

Cobie Durant would help complete a formidable cornerback room alongside Denzel Ward and Tyson Campbell, a trio that would make life very difficult for opposing QBs. Just like Woolen, adding a player like Durant would allow the Browns to truly unleash their pass rush and take their defense to new heights.