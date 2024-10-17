5 bold predictions for Browns in Week 7 against the Bengals
The week following another bad loss, this time to the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 6, started out quiet enough for the Cleveland Browns. They clearly had some work to do, as the defense looked impeccable at times against the Eagles but the offense only had one glimpse of a good drive in the second half tarnished by penalties.
Then, WR Amari Cooper got traded to the Buffalo Bills. A move hinted at by the Browns converting much of his salary to signing bonus earlier in the year, but one that even Cooper had not hinted at following the 16-20 loss at Philadelphia.
But, in good news for Cleveland, the team is getting back star RB Nick Chubb in Week 7. It can use the boost in its run game which has suffered as a result of his absence. While the running back room of Jerome Ford, D'Onta Foreman, and Pierre Strong Jr. have been solid, they are simply not Chubb, nor can they work well with the limited spacing being provided by the Browns shoddy O-line.
But, we have a new opponent and week to look forward to, and it just so happens to be a big bout with a divisional rival - the Cincinnati Bengals. The fellow Ohio squad has had a strange start. While QB Joe Burrow has been playing at an MVP level, the Bengals defense is poor. Cincinnati's 2-4 record should not fool Cleveland's defense, but its offense should be on notice to try and make something happen behind Chubb.
Here are five bold predictions ahead of a pivotal divisional game with the Bengals.
1. Jerry Jeudy has 80 receiving yards and one touchdown
With Cooper gone, someone in the receiver room has to step up. I would not put my money on that player being Elijah Moore. Moore has been barely targetted by Deshaun Watson so far this season, whereas Jeudy has at least been seen as a go-to option in red zone situations a few times by Watson. Those throws have not worked out, but perhaps with a greater role in the offense, Jeudy will be able to form some chemistry with Watson downfield.
I am not anticipating that Jeudy will have some spectacular, 100-plus yard receiving game. But, I feel he can go for about 80 yards and touchdown on this Bengals defense which allows an average of 210.0 passing yards per game.
2. Myles Garrett recovers a fumble that leads to a touchdown drive
It feels like last week's field goal blocking heroics from Garrett - who, by the way, is working with some injured feet and legs - were just the beginning of Garrett stepping up even further for the Browns and the team's defense. Garrett has forced two fumbles so far this season, but has yet to recover one. This week, this changes. With Burrow unable to scramble over Garrett, he will be able to secure a turnover on the quarterback and help kickstart a drive that ends in a touchdown this week.
3. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah gets a pick on Burrow
Speaking of defenders making an impact, Owusu-Koramoah has been fantastic so far this season. One of the more highly rated LBs in the game, he is great as a spy on plays or as a part of a blitz forcing opposing offenses to think quickly. He has one interception on the year so far, but more impressively, he has 47 total tackles. This week, he will do his damage in the air. Watch for him to read Burrow's mind and pick off a midfield target.
4. Deshaun Watson barely throws passes, only recording 70 yards
With the return of Chubb to the offense, Watson may become irrelevant to the team's game planning on offense. We saw last week how conservative many of the play calls were for Watson when the team was pushed all the way back to its own goal line, and I feel we will see even more conservative play calling with legs like Chubb's in the backfield to back Watson up.
Plus, this is a new look field for Watson with Cooper gone. Cooper was his most frequent target. Now, he has to get used to targeting Jeudy more often. It feels unlikely that HC Kevin Stefanski will have such a large divisional game be one where they experiment with Watson's new WR1 connection. So, look to a heavy reliance on the run game.
5. Nick Chubb scores a touchdown in his return to action
I will not speculate as to how many yards Chubb will have this week. He is coming off a pretty major knee injury and recovery, and while it would be amazing to see him back to his normal self - that is to say, good for 100 or more rushing yards per game - it feels more likely that we will see him in short yardage situations as the go-to runner to get third down conversions. For this reason, I believe we will see him get a rushing touchdown in a red zone situation. The team has not been able to rely on its runners to do so, but Chubb is so good at forcing defensive lines to bend to his will.
While the Browns O-line is the concern here, I believe just asking Chubb to get three or four yards here and there is something they can work with and something he can succeed at this week.