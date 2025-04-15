5 EDGE rusher prospects the Browns could pair with Myles Garrett

In preparation for the 2025 draft, where the Browns hold 10 selections, I went into the lab to identify which draft prospects best fit the Browns' positional prototypes established since Andrew Berry assumed his post as General Manager.

I gathered data on every acquisition Berry has made - whether through the draft, free agency, or trade - focusing on key athletic traits and NFL Combine results to build a Browns-specific prototype. Then, I compared each prospect's numbers to their positional prototype, normalizing the data and adjusting for missing values to produce ideal fits for each position based on the data.

This is the ninth installment of a ten-part series, identifying the best matches for the Browns, based on the data-trends identified since Andrew Berry became GM.

In the modern day NFL, the hierarchy for positional value usually starts with quarterback, with EDGE rusher coming in at second.

In a vacuum, it makes a ton of sense. The most "important" player on the field, the one whose performance is most closely linked with winning and losing, is the quarterback. Fittingly, the guys who get paid to hunt QBs and wreak havoc on them come are second on the totem pole.

Another way to look at it is average salary per year. Wide receivers have made their way to a comfortable #3 on the list, maybe even tied for #2, as currently, the highest paid non-quarterback is WR Ja'Marr Chase of the rival Bengals. Of the top 10 highest paid non-quarterbacks, 5 are WRs, and the other 5 are EDGE or hybrid D-Linemen with a reputation of disrupting the quarterback (Chris Jones).

The fact of the matter is, pass rush is extremely important. The Browns hit the jackpot when they drafted Myles Garrett back in 2017, and he has forged a career worthy of a gold jacket already, and he's not close to done yet. They've rotated running mates for their phenom, with the likes of Za'Darius Smith, Jadeveon Clowney, and Olivier Vernon providing short term solutions at the position.

At the EDGE spot right now, the Browns have the aforementioned Garrett, Isaiah McGuire, Ogbo Okoronkwo, Alex Wright, and Cameron Thomas. This is a sneaky good group - particularly if you value Pro Football Focus' input - as Isaiah McGuire was graded as the 11th EDGE Defender in the entire league last season.

Another player of intrigue is Alex Wright, who had 5 sacks in 2023 before suffering a season-ending injury after only 4 games last season. And, they've just signed Julian Okwara to a deal.

While the Browns chose to let James Houston walk, they made a rare addition (for this year's free agency, anyway) and brought in former Buccaneers' first round draft pick Joe Tryon-Shoyinka on a prove-it deal. The 6'5," 259 pounder has the measurables, and the Browns will try to coach the production to match it.

This room isn't bereft of potential, and maybe the Browns want to see some of those young guys continue to take a healthy workload and reap the rewards of their progress. On the other hand, you can never have too many EDGE rushers, and even Myles Garrett - whose been an ironman most of his career - plays about 70% of the snaps each year. There is always room for difference makers.

The following are the top 5 fits for the Browns who are available to be selected in the 2025 NFL Draft:

5. Tyler Baron - Miami

The first player on our list of this year's prospects who best match the Browns prototype for the EDGE position is Tyler Baron, from the the University of Miami.

Baron played 5 years of college ball, spending the first 4 years in the SEC with Tennessee, before taking his talents to South Beach for his final season. He possesses prototypical size (6'5", 258lbs) and the resume he's crafted at the NCAA level currently has him projected as a mid to late round selection.

With a similarity score of 94.8% it is tantalizing to see what the production was like and if it matches the athleticism. Through 5 years of power conference football, Baron forged an impressive career - he totaled 139 tackles, 39 tackles-for-loss, and 19 sacks, 5.5 of which came last season. At the combine, he wowed scouts with a 4.62 40-yard dash, and a 35.5' vertical jump, outstanding marks for a player of his size.

In the history of the draft there has never been a player without weaknesses, and scouts view Baron's weaknesses as being a narrow playing base as well as being an overly ambitious risk taker. Baron's athleticism isn't very common - you can see what he's capable of in his highlight tape here.

4. Ethan Downs - Oklahoma

At #4 on this list is Ethan Downs, a high-motor, relentless EDGE defender from the University of Oklahoma whose similarity score sits at 95.3%. Downs possesses good size, at 6'4" and 269lbs, which he used to his full advantage as a member of the Sooners defense over the last 4 seasons. As of now, he is considered to be in consideration of a later round selection in the draft.

Downs was a regular for Oklahoma's defense throughout his entire tenure, playing significant roles in each of his 4 seasons. He racked up stats to the tune of 110 tackles, 33 tackles-for-loss, and 12.5 sacks. As far as testing went, Downs did well for himself, running an impressive 4.69 40-yard dash, although none of his other results necessarily jumped off the page.

Scouts have some concerns about Downs' acceleration and his wingspan, but they do note that he is pedal to the metal, every snap. You can see him showcase all of his skills in his highlight tape here.

T3. Ahmed Hassanein - Boise State

Coming in at #3 on the list (tied with another prospect), is Ahmed Hassanein of the Boise State Broncos. His measurables compute a 97.1% similarity score to the Browns prototype at the position.

Hassanein is a bit smaller than his counterparts on this list, as he measured in at 6'2" and 267lbs. He's spent his 4-year career with the Broncos, seeing eye-popping production in years 3 and 4. He is currently projected to be a late round draft choice.

Hassanein was a limited contributor to the defense as he got his feet wet at the collegiate level. In his first two seasons he totaled a modest 18 tackles, 2 tackles-for-loss, and 2.0 sacks.

Hassanein barreled the door down when he got his opportunity as a regular and never looked back, though, as through his junior and senior seasons he piled up 101 tackles, 33 tackles-for-loss, and an impressive 22 sacks.

Scouts would like to see his football IQ improve, and a play style that is tight-hipped and mechanical. His combine performance was mostly average, although he did show great strength with 27 reps on the bench press. You can see him terrorize opposing QBs in his highlight tape here.

T3. Jah Joyner - Minnesota

Along with Hassanein, sharing an identical similarity score of 97.1%, is Jah Joyner out of Minnesota. Joyner has a bit more length to him, standing at 6'4" and weighing 262lbs, and it was on full display through 5 years with the Golden Gophers. In a quirky twist, he, too, was mostly an observer his first 2 seasons before hitting his stride in year 3.

Joyner is currently projected to be a later round selection come draft time.

After playing in only 5 games over his first two years, Joyner broke that glass ceiling in year 3. His statistics don't jump off the page in a major way, as he only totaled 66 tackles, 18 tackles-for-loss, and 14.5 sacks in his career. However, of those 14.5 sacks, 12 came in the last two seasons, indicating improvement and progression in skillset.

Joyner ran a blazing 4.6 40-yard dash, beating out all of his counterparts on this list.

Where scouts see room for improvement in his game revolves around improving core strength as well as a perceived "lack of explosiveness". Joyner could always improve these weaknesses and become a force in the league, you can get a glimpse of what he has to offer in his highlight tape here.

1. Ashton Gillotte - Louisville

The top match to the Browns prototype in the entire draft pool is Ashton Gillotte, with a similarity score of 97.5%.

Gillotte was measured at 6'3" and 264lbs at the Combine, which is maybe a tick or two short of prototype height for an EDGE rusher. Ashton spent 4 years with Louisville, and his production was impressive to say the least. He was a standout for the Cardinals defense and parlayed that into a mid round draft grade.

Gillotte hit the ground running at Louisville, and he never really stopped. In 4 years, he totaled 131 tackles, 41 tackles-for-loss, and 26.5 sacks. His excellent production was complemented greatly with a terrific combine, where he showed off his athletic chops to the tune of a 4.65 40-yard dash, 36.5' vertical jump, and 10 foot broad jump.

Gillotte appears to be the total package, a prospect who should surprise no one if he surges up the board as draft day approaches.

Scouts do have concerns about his speed as it translates to the NFL level, as well as his inconsistency shedding blocks due to lack of length. Nonetheless, they see enough in Gillotte's game to give him high marks and great potential. You can see some of that on display in his highlight tape here.

