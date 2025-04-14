Browns continue to confuse fans about draft strategy with Julian Okwara signing

Julian Okwara, a former linebacker for the Detroit Lions and Arizona Cardinals, has signed a deal with the Cleveland Browns to add depth to their currently solid pass rush game. The deal's specifics were unknown immediately, but the news was broken by the Browns' PR page on social media.

Okwara has shown some signs of potential throughout his six year career in the NFL, but has had struggles with his health that have led to him getting some pretty inconsistent playing time. He was cut by the Lions in 2023 and picked up by the Cardinals for the 2024 season, where he played 13 total games.

Okwara finished up the 2024 season with just one sack and 10 solo tackles, so his numbers don't exactly jump off the page for Browns fans who are used to some elite play on the defensive line and with their pass rush. Being led by Myles Garrett, that part of the teams' defense has remained solid despite how poor the rest of the team performed in 2024.

Browns sign LB Okwara to deal

With the addition of Okwara, the Browns have now added Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Jerome Baker, and Okwara to their LB depth in a clear attempt to bolster the room in case Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is unable to suit up to begin 2025.

All three have shown flashes of being capable in the pass rush, but in this system, none of these players should be feeling too much heat in terms of having to live up to expectations in 2025. Between Alex Wright, Isaiah McGuire, and of course Garrett, there's plenty of firepower on the edge of the Browns' defensive line headed into the new season.

This signing shouldn't be an indicator of the Browns' draft plans, either. Clearly, Okwara is someone they wanted to bring in to try and compete for a spot on their roster, but this draft is too deep with pass rushers to pass up on any if given the chance to take one, even deeper in the draft.

The team is very likely not taking Abdul Carter at second overall, but it'd be fine if they did - he'd make for a ridiculous addition to an already-great line, and he and Garrett would become a very formidable defensive duo in the league on day one.

This move doesn't really indicate either way what the Browns are cooking up for April 24 and the days to follow. But, it's fun to see that they're adding to an already stacked room, especially as they have to add insurance to their roster for their more elite pass rushers.

