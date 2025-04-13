Browns' dream of landing Shedeur Sanders foiled by Derek Carr injury update

With the Cleveland Browns set to pick second overall in the NFL draft, it seems more and more likely that they'll select one of the two blue chip prospects available to them at that spot in the draft order - Abdul Carter out of Penn State or Travis Hunter out of Colorado.

Carter offers the potential of forming an elite pass rush on the Browns in just one offseason, as the team locked Myles Garrett down long term and also have numerous younger D-linemen who can take a leap in 2025 like Alex Wright and Jowon Briggs.

But, the team can also opt for someone who plays both sides of the ball in Hunter. He can help jumpstart the Browns' secondary again while also adding more options to the wide receiving corp for Joe Flacco or whoever is taking snaps under center for Cleveland to begin the year.

However, the team has had a bit of a sleeper option in this upcoming draft, and that's trading back into the first round to snag Shedeur Sanders in the draft to pair back with Hunter, Jerry Jeudy, and Cedric Tillman. He's the second-best quarterback in the draft, and he'd add serious competition to the Browns' quarterback room.

But, with recent news of Derek Carr having suffered a shoulder injury that can leave him sidelined to begin the year, it's become clear that Cleveland's not getting a shot at taking Sanders this year.

Carr's injury throws wrench into Browns' draft plans

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Carr suffered a shoulder injury that "threatens" his availability to begin the 2025 season. Carr, the New Orleans Saints' quarterback from last season, had a down year which saw him not living up to any expectation set for him alongside great receivers and targets like Chris Olave and Brandin Cooks.

Now, with Carr likely out to start the season, it seems obvious that the Saints are going to zero in on taking Sanders at ninth overall in the draft - even Sanders' father, Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, seems prepared for the possibility.

In recent weeks, and since Colorado's pro day, it became clear that the best player out of that college program for the Browns to take would be Hunter. Sanders, as fun as he'd be to take, would be a bit rich for the second overall pick. Couple that with the team having just signed Flacco, and it becomes even clearer that they're moving on from the dream of landing him.

With the Browns' connection to Jalen Milroe in the draft and their ability to not spend too much draft capital on trading back into the first round to take someone like Milroe, Jaxson Dart, or even Tyler Shough, it's an easy conclusion that they're probably losing out on the Sanders sweepstakes.

So, thank you to Carr for clarifying the draft a bit more, as the process on the Browns' side has been as clear as muddy water.

More Browns news and analysis