Joe Flacco shakes up Browns' draft strategy in latest 3-round mock draft

After the Cleveland Browns decided to bring back Joe Flacco on a one-year deal, it immediately became obvious that the team would be looking to take a quarterback later in this upcoming draft instead of going all out for one at 2nd overall in the first round.

With the team likely going for one of Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter as a result of the signing, it leaves a few possibilities open at QB in the 2nd and 3rd round of the draft. They have picks 33, 67, and 94 in those rounds, so plenty of room to get both depth picks as well as a quarterback to fill out the position.

In this latest 3-round mock draft, the Browns go all in on offense - while they get a potentially incredible receiver in Hunter, they also address some other key positions with their other three picks. No trades happened in this mock-up.

3-round mock draft after Browns sign Joe Flacco to one-year deal

Round 1, Pick 2: WR/CB Travis Hunter

Depending on who you ask, Hunter is a better cornerback than a receiver, or vice versa. One thing's for sure: he's a Heisman Trophy winning football player who is ready to dominate on either side of the ball. Cleveland seems to prefer him at receiver, likely because they want to help out whoever they have under center by any means necessary in 2025.

But, Hunter may end up being a much better option for the Browns on defense and lining up across from Denzel Ward in the secondary. He finished up his 2024 campaign with the Colorado Buffaloes with 11 passes defended, four interceptions, and 35 total tackles.

He would be an elite addition to their defensive back room, especially as the jury is still out on the impact that Grant Delpit, MJ Emerson, and Greg Newsome II can have in 2025.

Round 2, Pick 33: QB Jalen Milroe

We went with no surprises in this mock draft, and we took Milroe at 33rd overall with the New York Giants having taken Shedeur Sanders at 3rd overall. Milroe is one of the most interesting quarterback prospects to come out of the draft in recent memory. He's flashed both the potential to be an electric performer (see: game against Georgia in 2024) and the ability to completely fold under the right amount of pressure (see: game against Oklahoma in 2024).

Read more: Browns connected to Jalen Milroe by insider after invite to 2025 NFL draft

His legs, turbo speed, and fantastic arm all couple to make what should be one of the best quarterback prospects in the class. If he can clean up his turnovers and learn to operate from the pocket (which makes Kevin Stefanski very happy), then he should develop into a starter for Cleveland.

Round 3, Pick 67: RB Quinshon Judkins

Judkins has been shooting up big boards lately. The running back is an OK blocker, but a great option as a receiver in short yardage situations, and that's something the Browns were lacking in Jerome Ford in 2024. His ability to get a ton of burn and stay relatively healthy should be intriguing to Cleveland as well, considering they can absolutely use health in the backfield with Nick Chubb's return not yet confirmed.

Round 3, Pick 94: OT Ozzy Trapilo

Cleveland needs a left tackle. Trapilo is a right tackle. Obviously, there's a conflict there. But, as Dane Brugler noted in his profile on Trapilo for "The Beast" in The Athletic, he has the potential to become a swing tackle in the right system. He's a very talented, very tall tackle who did a great job of limiting penalties during his time as a starter at Boston College.

The Browns are facing down a major overhaul on their O-line with several key names - Jack Conklin, Ethan Pocic, Joel Bitonio, and Wyatt Teller, specifically - set to hit free agency in 2026. It'll be crucial for them to find starter talent in this draft on the O-line, or in 2026, to replace their production. Trapilo is a good start.

More Browns news and analysis