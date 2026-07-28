5 LB prospects Browns fans should already know for the 2027 NFL Draft

As the Cleveland Browns gear up for the 2026 season, their front office is already turning its attention to the 2027 NFL Draft. Scouts will be knee-deep in film in the coming months, hoping to pick out the prospects best suited to join Todd Monken's squad next offseason.

Carson Schwesinger has one starting linebacker spot locked down. The rest of the position group feels a bit shaky, though. Quincy Williams may not be a long-term answer, and the Browns lack depth behind him.

These five prospects are worth keeping tabs on in the upcoming college football season.

5 LBs Browns should already have their eyes on for 2027 NFL Draft

Biles will likely rank higher in this wide-open linebacker group for most teams, but his lack of size makes him a questionable fit for the Browns. The 222-pound backer will need to put on some muscle before the draft to win scouts over.

If he can overcome his lack of size, Biles has the tools to be a starting NFL linebacker. Over the last two seasons for Pittsburgh, he's had 183 tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions (all returned for touchdowns), and three forced fumbles. It's hard to deny that kind of production.

Cole's production doesn't come close to matching Biles', as he's entering his first season as a full-time starter at Georgia. His profile relies much more heavily on unique physical tools. He's 6'3" and 235 pounds, with a reported 40-yard dash time of 4.55 seconds.

The Georgia linebacker can hold up in coverage and against the run, using his athleticism to stick with skill players. If he can show a willingness to fit the run between the tackles with ferocity, he'll shoot up draft boards this season.

The Browns likely wouldn't need to use an early pick on Roberts, but he could provide a long-term answer next to Schwesinger. He's another backer who combines solid size with elite speed to defend all areas of the field. He produced four interceptions last year, showing off his ball-hawking skills.

Roberts will be an important part of Texas Tech's title push this season. He could solidify himself as one of the best Day 2 options at the position.

Viliamu-Asa has limited reps under his belt, but what he has shown has NFL scouts intrigued. He earned the highest PFF run defense grade of any linebacker in this class last season and showed the versatility to move around the defensive formation.

He's at his best when moving toward the football, but he can hold up in coverage. If he can scale up his production with an expanded role, Viliamu-Asa will solidify himself as one of the top backers in the class.

There might not be a true first-round linebacker talent in this class, especially considering the undeniable skill at other positions. Among these backers, Brown may have the best shot at hearing his name called on Day 1.

The Clemson linebacker has been a starter since his freshman season. He's incredibly productive, logging 186 tackles, ten sacks, and 25 tackles for loss over the last two seasons. Brown is physical between the tackles but still has the speed to range from sideline to sideline. If paired with Schwesinger, he could give the Browns the best linebacker duo in football.