The Browns’ Quincy Williams signing is already being slept on

The Cleveland Browns haven't made many big splashes this offseason. Of course, they've made necessary and positive moves to address the offensive line, but most of their additions have been on the margins.

That doesn't mean those moves won't be impactful. That's especially the case with linebacker Quincy Williams, whose two-year, $17 million deal with the Browns went somewhat overlooked in the midst of the first wave of free agency.

Despite the lack of fuss around that addition, Williams will most likely be one of the most impactful newcomers in Berea. His ties to new defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg made him a no-brainer signing, and with Devin Bush leaving for the Chicago Bears, it wouldn't be shocking to see him surpass 100 tackles this season.

Quincy Williams could rediscover his best form in Cleveland

This will be the third time Rutenberg has coached Williams. Rutenberg was the assistant linebackers coach when Williams was a rookie with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and then his linebackers coach with the New York Jets from 2021-24. Williams was an All-Pro in 2023. He was a driving force that year in New York, playing and starting in all 17 games and registering 139 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 10 passes defensed, two sacks, and one interception.

Expecting him to post that type of production in Cleveland might be wishful thinking. Still, his familiarity with Rutenberg's system and the Browns' major need at the position make him the ultimate plug-and-play addition. It also allows the team to wait a little longer in the NFL Draft before taking another linebacker, maybe even until the third round.

The Browns' defense gave up the fourth-fewest total yards per game and the third-fewest passing yards per game in 2025. However, they ranked 16th against the rush, and Williams should provide a boost in that area, as he did in his final two years under Rutenberg and head coach Robert Saleh with the Jets.

Williams earned Pro Football Focus run-defense grades of 70.3 and 74.3 in 2023 and 2024, respectively, before regressing to 57.3 last season. That may not be as elite as Devin Bush's grades (86.4 in 2024 and 87.3 in 2025), but it's still pretty solid for a player who signed for pocket change by today's standards. Williams signed with Cleveland last March for two years and just $9 million guaranteed, per Spotrac.

Not all moves have to be flashy. Williams is a proven, high-volume player with an engine that never stops, and it may not be long before he becomes a fan favorite in Northeast Ohio.