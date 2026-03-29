One overlooked draft gem could be Browns' next defensive nightmare

For most of the pre-draft process, the Cleveland Browns have been tied to moves to help their offense, and rightly so. They still crave a true No. 1 wide receiver and a left tackle, and taking another quarterback may not be entirely out of the question, either.

That said, the Browns could use some help in the pass-rushing department. Of course, they have Myles Garrett, arguably the best player in the world, but they don't have much depth opposite him behind Alex Wright and Isaiah McGuire. They added A.J. Epenesa to help address that, but GM Andrew Berry has never shied away from targeting intriguing talents in the draft to bolster the defense.

That might be the case again if Missouri's Zion Young is up for grabs early in the second round. He turned some heads at the NFL Scouting Combine, and he might be just what the Browns need to keep stacking the bricks on their elite defensive front.

Why Missouri's Zion Young could be the Browns’ next defensive force

Mock Draft Database ranks Young as the No. 37 player on the consensus big board, so he should be available right around No. 39 when the Browns make their first selection of Day 2. If they're not in love with another offensive tackle or wide receiver prospect (or even if they are), he could be an outstanding selection.

Standing at 6-foot-5 and 262 pounds, Young had 42 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, two passes defensed, and two forced fumbles in his final season in college, earning first-team All-SEC honors. While he didn't run the 40-yard dash at the combine, his on-field workouts left people talking.

Young's athleticism and ability to turn the corner make him an intriguing selection. He has a strong feel for the game and a solid technique, and even though he can gamble too much at times, the raw strength and physical traits pop off the charts on the tape.

While he may not have the otherworldly bend of guys like Reuben Bain Jr., he makes up for it with long, strong arms that let him gain and maintain position against bigger players. He's great at the point of attack, and he's quick and mobile enough to stay in front of faster, leaner tight ends at the line of scrimmage.

The Browns already have one of the scariest defenses in the game, and that shouldn't change any time soon, even after Jim Schwartz's now-infamous departure. They don't necessarily have to add a pass rusher this early in the draft, given that they can certainly use as much help as they can get at wide receiver.

That said, teams shouldn't be afraid of going with the best player available at times, especially if that helps them add depth at a position of need. Zion Young is a true physical specimen, and it shouldn't be long before he could even be a starter opposite Myles Garrett.