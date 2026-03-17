Top remaining 2026 free agents give Browns a path to fill a sneaky need

The Cleveland Browns focused their efforts on revamping the offensive line in the first wave of free agency. They may have overpaid a little for some of the players they got, but GM Andrew Berry still deserves plenty of credit for taking care of business so quickly.

Now, with the NFL Draft looming, the Browns can focus on addressing other needs. Those needs may not be as pressing as the former, but all teams need roster depth.

With that in mind, the NFL's list of the top 101 free agents and the best who are still up for grabs gives fans a glimpse of the signings that might come next. There's clearly a deep market for edge rushers, and even though that's not a primary need in Cleveland, they could still use another body or two.

The Browns should have strong options to bolster their pass rush in free agency

The Browns have the best pass rusher in the world and arguably the best player in the entire league. Myles Garrett rarely takes a play off, so they should be more than set with Isaiah McGuire backing him up. However, they only have Alex Wright on the other side of the defensive line.

Considering that, the Browns could make a run at Kyle Van Noy, who's already familiar with the AFC North. Spotrac projects him to be available for $3.5 million a year, and he'd have a legitimate shot to start over Wright. His versatility should give defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg a Swiss Army knife–type player near the line of scrimmage.

They could also target Jadeveon Clowney. The former No. 1 pick is projected to demand a one-year, $5.71 million contract, and he's coming off logging 8.5 sacks in just 13 games for the Dallas Cowboys last season, so he clearly still has something left in the tank.

There are also more prominent names, such as Joey Bosa, Cameron Jordan, or Haason Reddick. Nevertheless, as star players in the back end of their primes, they will most likely join a Super Bowl contender to win a ring before riding into the sunset.

Last but not least, the Browns could also try to make a splash by going after A.J. Epenesa. The former Buffalo Bills star will demand roughly $7 million next season, and while the Browns will likely face some steep competition for his services, the prospect of teaming up with Myles Garrett has to be quite appealing. He started just two games for the Bills last season, but he'd certainly have a chance to start in Berea.