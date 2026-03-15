Elgton Jenkins sends clear message about Browns’ QB competition

As things stand now, the Cleveland Browns have two potential options at quarterback, and neither is particularly ideal. Deshaun Watson might be the "safe" bet, given that he's an experienced veteran who, on paper, is the best fit for Todd Monken's offense. But in reality, he has been unplayable for most of his tenure with the Browns.

Shedeur Sanders, on the other hand, brings some excitement to the table, but he's not the most athletic prospect, his rookie numbers were among the worst in the league, and he's still raw. He may turn out to be the right guy for the job, but the Browns may not want to be patient with his development.

That's why the Browns' new offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins believes there's only one way to sort this out in Cleveland: Let the best guy win. When asked for his thoughts on the Browns' potential QB competition, he didn't endorse Sanders or Watson. Instead, he praised both of them.

"Me being on another team, I’ve seen both of them play some real good football. So just keeping everything competitive," Jenkins said. "No matter who wins the starting spot we’re going to be there for him, the (No.) 1 or the 2, we’re going to be there for him. So I guess just keeping it competitive and just being there for both of them when they need it. But they’re very good football players and I’m excited to work with them.”

Elgton Jenkins set the tone for the Browns' looming QB battle

Granted, going with Sanders may be the right call, given that he's still somewhat of a blank canvas. Watson will be a free agent after next season, isn't durable, and has already had more than enough opportunities to prove his worth.

That said, this is the right time to set the tone. There's a new coaching staff in town, so they don't have any allegiances with any player. Of course, Coach Monken must have a plan and a vision for both quarterbacks; otherwise, he wouldn't have gotten the job. Then again, the Browns are doing the right thing by keeping everybody on their toes.

Iron sharpens iron, and competition should bring the best out of both of them. Even if it's not a real competition, making Watson believe that he has a legitimate chance at the job will motivate him to push and work as hard as possible. Conversely, letting Sanders know that he's still not the clear-cut starter should give him an even bigger chip on his shoulder.

Jenkins is a proven veteran in this league, and his word should carry some weight. The Browns have added three new offensive linemen, and whoever gets the nod at quarterback also has to earn the respect of his protectors. Jenkins may have shared a PR-trained answer, but the underlying message was clear: There will be no handouts. The guys have to figure it out on the field.

The Browns' quarterback room is admittedly far from impressive, but whoever takes the field will be in a much-improved position with a revamped offensive line. The ball's on their court, and it's up to them to silence the doubters once and for all.