5 prospects the Browns can turn to to replace Nick Chubb in the draft

In preparation for the 2025 draft, where the Browns hold 10 selections, I went into the lab to identify which draft prospects best fit the Browns' positional prototypes established since Andrew Berry assumed his post as General Manager.

I gathered data on every acquisition Berry has made - whether through the draft, free agency, or trade - focusing on key athletic traits and NFL Combine results to build a Browns-specific prototype. Then, I compared each prospect's numbers to their positional prototype, normalizing the data and adjusting for missing values to produce ideal fits for each position based on the data.

This is the fifth installment of a ten-part series, identifying the best matches for the Browns, based on the data-trends identified since Andrew Berry became GM.

The Cleveland Browns have plenty of needs, and one of those just happens to be in the RB room. All-timer Nick Chubb remains a free agent as of this posting, and the silence surrounding his name in free agency has become deafening. While it remains possible that the Browns will bring back the icon to finish his career where it started, the future is now in terms of needing help at RB.

It's also important to note, if you look into just about any head coach's history, you'll find a variation of the same phrase: a good run game is the quarterback's best friend. It makes things easier, by pulling defenders out of coverage, clearing passing lanes and simplifying reads, for all QBs, but especially rookies.

It also opens up play-action, allowing your QB to get advantageous looks for big plays in the pass game. These are extremely important concepts to consider as the Browns look toward very likely taking a rookie signal caller in April's draft.

As things currently stand, Chubb, Nyheim Hines, D'Onta Foreman, and John Kelly remain free agents. The only RBs currently under contract are Jerome Ford, Pierre Strong Jr., and Troy Hairston II, who is primarily considered a fullback. The Browns need an infusion of youthful talent in this room, and the draft is the prime place to find it.

The following are the top 5 fits for the Browns who are available to be selected in the 2025 NFL Draft:

#5 LeQuint Allen - Syracuse

LeQuint Allen is a 6'0," 204lb slasher out of Syracuse, whose measurements calculated a 96.8% similarity score to the Browns prototype at RB. Allen spent only 3 years at the collegiate level, starting off as a reserve in his freshman season, before crashing on to the scene as a sophomore. Currently, he is projected to be a mid round draft choice in what is shaping up to be a deep RB class.

In case you thought crashing was a stretch, Allen put up 2,085 yards and 25 TDs over his last two seasons. He also showcased his receiving chops, as he topped 800 yards and added 6 TDs through the air in his time with the Orange. While Allen chose to not run the 40-yard dash at the combine, he still showed good explosiveness with a 35' vertical, as well as a 10" broad jump.

Scouts do have some worries about Allen, observing an upright running style and 'below-average' burst. Nonetheless, his production speaks for itself, and all it takes is one team to fall in love with his game to give him an opportunity.

If you'd like to see him zing all over the field, check out his highlight tape here.

#4 TreVeyon Henderson - Ohio State

At #4 on this list is a back who is likely very familiar to a large sect of Browns fans who also root for Ohio State. On their way to winning the National Championship, the Buckeyes deployed a two-horse stable featuring two absolute studs at RB. One of those studs was TreVeyon Henderson, who at 5'11," 202lbs was often the one with lightning strike ability.

His similarity score came in at 98%, this on the heels of a 4-year run at one of the nation's powerhouse programs. Henderson hit the ground running with the Buckeyes, He is currently projected to be one of the top backs selected in the Draft.

At Ohio State, Henderson gobbled up yardage to the tune of 3,761 yards and 42 TDs over his career. The only roadblock he ever faced was injury, as evidently no defenses could stop him. He also did this at an absurd 6.4 yard-per-carry average. As he just seems to do at every turn, Henderson showed out at the Combine showing good speed (4.43 40-yard dash) and elite explosiveness (38.5' vertical, 10"8' broad jump).

Scouts have some concerns, including his size and ballcarrier vision. To see what he's all about, you could take a gander at his highlight tape, and watch him run wild.

#3 R.J. Harvey - UCF

R.J. Harvey comes in at #3 with a similarity score of 98.5%. He was an extremely productive runner in his 5-year tenure with the Knights. Standing at 5'8" and weighing 204lbs makes him one of the smaller backs in this year's class, but Harvey packs a punch with the ball in his hands. As of now, he is considered to be a later round prospect.

Harvey began his run as a quarterback at Virginia, before transferring down to Orlando and transforming himself into a RB. He made a modest impact in his first season (2020), and with big expectations for the 2021 campaign, many were devastated when he tore his ACL before the season began.

Harvey willed himself back and proved himself an electric runner, piling up 3,792 yards and 43 TDs, on an extremely impressive 6.5 yards-per-carry over his career. He is currently projected to be a later round draft option, and scouts still have some pause about his burst as well as his ability to protect the QB.

Make the decision for yourself after checking out his highlight tape, what kind of player you think R.J. Harvey will be in the league.

#T1 Donovan Edwards - Michigan

This player comes in with a similarity score of 99.8%, he and his contemporary at the next spot are what a RB would likely look like to a T if Andrew Berry constructed them in a lab. Donovan Edwards never got to experience a full workload at Michigan, but the 5'11," 205lbs chain mover nevertheless was a critical component of the 2023 group that won the National Championship.

Edwards is currently projected to be a late selection in this year's Draft. He spent his entire 4-year career with the Wolverines, as a valuable contributor to a talented backfield. All in all, he amassed 2,251 yards and 19 TDs on a 5.3 yards-per-carry average. Scouts expressed questions with Edwards' acceleration as well as his vision.

That notwithstanding, Edwards touched down at the Combine in Indianapolis and wowed draftniks with impressive numbers across the board. He notched a 4.44 40-yard dash, 38.5' vertical jump, and showed his strength with 23 repetitions in the bench press.

If you want to see Edwards take off, check out his highlight tape here.

#T1 Tahj Brooks - Texas Tech

The final entry on this list, is Tahj Brooks, a bruising back out of Texas Tech, whose similarity score also sits at 99.8%. Of all the players in this draft class - all position groups included - Brooks and Edwards share the single highest similarity score. Brooks spent his entire 5-year career as a member of the Red Raiders backfield, earning his way to bellcow status in his final 2 seasons.

Brooks is built different from the other backs on this list, as while he still is 5'9," he carries a little more weight at 214lbs. He's a punishing runner, but he is still considered to be a late round draft projection at this time. Brooks' combine performance likely improved his stock, as he performed adequately in most categories, but really impressed with an elite 6.9 second 3-cone drill.

Brooks got off to a slow start at Texas Tech - he was always contributing - but he had to wait his turn to become the guy. Now, when he got his shot he ran with it. In the last 2 seasons, he racked up 3,043 yards with 27 TDs on a solid 5.3 yards-per-carry. The things holding him back as a prospect, as observed by scouts, are his explosiveness as a receiver and getaway burst.

Of all the backs on the list, Brooks' play style is most reminiscent of the franchise legend whose shoes he will likely be following in, see it for yourself in his highlight tape.

