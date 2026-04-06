A former Browns draft pick fans forgot about may be getting another shot

There’s been a trend in mock drafts this year that’s been impossible for fans of the Cleveland Browns to ignore, to the point where there’s no use fighting against it.

Cleveland currently holds nine selections in the 2026 NFL Draft, including four picks inside the top 70. No matter where fans look, experts have the Browns selecting a cornerback with one of those four picks, most prominently at No. 39 overall in the second round.

Prospects like Colton Hood, Brandon Cisse, and D’Angelo Ponds have been routinely mocked to the Browns over the last week, at times as high as the 24th overall pick. The reason is twofold. For starters, both Denzel Ward and Tyson Campbell have a lengthy injury history. Then, there’s Martin Emerson Jr., the Browns’ third-round pick in 2022 who remains an unrestricted free agent.

Browns GM Andrew Berry was asked specifically about Emerson last week at the NFL’s annual league meetings in Phoenix, and he hinted that the 25-year-old could still be brought back, assuming that he fails to find a better opportunity elsewhere. And by opportunity, we’re of course talking about the guaranteed money he’s able to land on the open market after tearing his Achilles tendon in training camp last summer.

That ship appears to be sailing. According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Houston Texans planned to host Emerson for a workout on Monday.

“If the Texans add Emerson, he could compete for the third corner role with Jaylin Smith. Smith is expected back for training camp after spending the majority of his rookie season on injured reserve with a torn meniscus that required surgery,” Wilson reported.

The Browns may already be preparing to replace Martin Emerson Jr.

All the pre-draft buzz about the Browns spending an early-round draft pick on a cornerback would suddenly be justified if Emerson leaves Houston with a contract offer. He was a full-time starter for the Browns in 2024, but their starting group of Ward, Campbell, and nickel Myles Harden is pretty much set entering Phase 1 of the offseason program.

The Texans should once again feature one of the best defenses in football, including a secondary led by Derek Stingley Jr. and Kamari Lassiter. Jalen Pitre also enjoyed a breakout season in more of a hybrid role as a box safety and slot corner, so there wouldn’t be a clear path to playing time for Emerson outside of an injury to one of the starters.

Emerson’s camp will likely push for a one-year deal similar to the one Cobie Durant signed with the Cowboys last month: one year worth up to $4 million, with $1.5 million in guarantees. If Emerson can find anything close to that number, he’s all but certain to be leaving Cleveland.

But if his market remains dry? He could have no choice but to return to the Browns on a minimum prove-it deal with an eye on cashing in next offseason. There's really no rush for the team to bring him back at this point, but losing him to a dirt-cheap contract would certainly have a segment of the Browns' fanbase raising an eyebrow.