Martin Emerson Jr. may have no choice but to return to the Browns

Even after a down year in 2024 and a missed season in 2025, the Cleveland Browns were high on Martin Emerson Jr. The young cornerback, however, has been testing the free agent waters this offseason and remains unsigned.

A few of weeks have passed, and there has been little to no buzz around Emerson. His market has been quiet, and that should be music to Browns general manager Andrew Berry's ears.

According to team insider Tony Grossi, the Browns still want to bring him back, and they may now be able to do so at a discount:

"I think what’s going on is the Browns don’t believe a market will develop for [Martin] Emerson and they will re-sign him at their price. I wouldn’t give up on him. Love his passion and work ethic," Grossi wrote.

Martin Emerson Jr.’s free agency market has been quieter than expected

Emerson just finished his four-year, $5.4 million rookie deal. He made 50 appearances (33 starts) and registered 202 total tackles, 34 pass breakups, and four interceptions for the Browns after entering the league as a third-round selection in 2022.

The Browns have a pair of established starters in Denzel Ward and Tyson Campbell, but Emerson is athletic enough to hold his own in the slot. Even if that's not the case, he can be a cheap rotational piece and insurance policy behind their two outside corners.

Missed tackles and mental miscues have plagued Emerson, but he's shown strong ball skills with four picks in his second season, and he's logged 20 pass breakups in three years. His second year in the league was his best, as opposing quarterbacks had a 53.3 passer rating when targeting him, according to Pro Football Focus.

Standing at 6-foot-2 and 202 pounds, Emerson is big and strong enough to contain tight ends in coverage, and he can also lend safety Grant Delpit a helping hand in the box in obvious run situations. He could be a bit of a chess piece for new defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg.

The Browns don't need to break the bank to keep Emerson, and he'd be wise to take a short-term, "prove it" deal to show that he's back to full strength. Perhaps this signing wouldn't move the needle that much, but Emerson could be a low-risk, high-reward signing for a solid but thin Cleveland secondary that's clearly lacking depth right now.