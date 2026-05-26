A Kevin Zeitler reunion suddenly makes too much sense for the Browns

The Cleveland Browns have spent a lot of resources on their offensive line this offseason. They've signed, traded for, and drafted enough linemen to make up for their many departures in free agency, and the early returns are certainly promising.

The Browns can't afford to rest on their laurels, though, knowing that there's still plenty of work to do to get back into playoff contention.

Considering that, they should at least try to get Kevin Zeitler back in the building for a physical, as he's aging like a fine wine and can clearly play at a high level. At worst, he could be a mentor for the Browns' young and new-look offensive line in 2026.

The Browns should seriously consider bringing Kevin Zeitler back

For years, Zeitler has been the true definition of a plug-and-play glue guy for the offensive line. Last season, he drew a 74.5 Pro Football Focus grade, which ranked 13th among 81 eligible guards, as well as a 70.8 run-blocking grade (20th) and a 75.4 pass-blocking grade (ninth). More impressively, he drew only four penalties and gave up four sacks in 909 offensive snaps played.

He's one of the most reliable right guards in the game, and even though he's not getting any younger at 36, he has never had durability concerns. He played more than 1,000 snaps in each of his two seasons in Cleveland, and he was arguably the best pass-protecting right guard in the league during that span.

Of course, the Browns already signed Zion Johnson to be their new right guard, and they also have Teven Jenkins. Both of them are better fits for their younger timeline. That said, Johnson might be the offensive line's weakest link, and Jenkins is more of a backup or rotational piece. Spotrac projects Zeitler's market value at $9.2 million per year, but he would likely take less, given the apparent lack of interest in his services.

The Browns have taken major steps forward to rebuild their once-great offensive line. Whoever is under center will need as much help as he can get, and the team will need to create gaps for elusive running back Quinshon Judkins. On paper, they should be all set with the new guys they've brought in, but paper doesn't win football games.

Contrary to popular belief, the AFC North may be there for the taking. Three out of four teams will have new head coaches, and the Cincinnati Bengals always find ways to shoot themselves in the foot. The opportunity is there, and if there's a veteran out there who can push this team closer to the goal, they should go and get him.