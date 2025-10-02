A wild Browns QB solution could be the only way to rescue 2025 season

The Cleveland Browns might be 1-3 but there are things to like about this team. They managed to take down the-then undefeated Green Bay Packers and did it with defense and that could be the key to salvaging the season.

The problem is that offensively, the Browns have looked... well, offensive. They're making a switch at quarterback, benching veteran Joe Flacco for the third-round rookie Dillon Gabriel but what if that doesn't work out? Are the Browns going to waste a great defense because their offense can't find its footing?

Something the Browns could consider is a potential trade for Russell Wilson, who was recently benched by the Giants and replaced by rookie Jaxson Dart. After Dart won his first game as a starter and made the Giants look better than Wilson had in the first three games, it's doubtful that the former Seahawk, Bronco, and Steeler will get another chance to suit up in the Big Apple.

This could be where the Browns enter the scene and cause some chaos. With the AFC North in a weakened state this year due to injuries to Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson, why shouldn't the Browns throw their hat into the ring and try to add a more competent signal caller to help them compete?

Browns trading for Russell Wilson could actually make sense

People will probably be quick to dismiss this scenario because after all, wasn't Flacco supposed to be the veteran on the roster that gave this team a chance to compete? Well initially, yes, but most people would also say that Wilson is a far better quarterback than Flacco.

We've seen Wilson ball out and put up big numbers with the most recent example being two weeks ago (yes it was against a bad Cowboys defense but he did exactly what a quarterback should do against a bad defense). Wilson could certainly use a change of scenery and would have Jerry Jeudy and David Njoku at his disposal. Plus, with a solid defense helping the team out, the pressure wouldn't be on him nearly as much.

The AFC North is winnable this year and that doesn't happen often. The Browns have a good enough defense to help them win the crown for the first time in franchise history and give them their first division title since 1989. Why not swing for the fences here and add a quarterback who could help the team out? It wouldn't cost much and could be the difference between another disappointing season and maybe going on an unexpected run.