Adam Schefter offers confusing insight into Browns' plans at QB ahead of draft

ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter is typically plugged in to a ton of movement around the league. He's the newsbreaker for the league, for the most part, and tends to have an inside track on rumors, trades, and signings teams are making in the NFL.

However, when it comes to the Cleveland Browns, it's beginning to become pretty clear that he has no intel on their plans for next week during the NFL draft. He's in the same position as basically every other reporter: he's being shown absolutely nothing by the team, and he has to go off of breadcrumbs left behind in meetings and workouts.

But, he'll continue to get asked about the Browns before the draft and specifically about their plans at quarterback. And, in his latest interview with Ty Schmit of The Pat McAfee Show, Schefter explains that he thinks that Cleveland will take a quarterback "high" in the draft, but not at No. 2 overall, and also not in the first round.

Wait, what?

Schefter confuses with latest draft intel around Browns

Schefter told Schmit in his interview that while he believes the Browns will take a quarterback "high" in the draft, he doesn't seem them actually going for one until the second round. So, not technically high, but just with the first pick of Day 2.

"The Browns...are going to be in the quarterback market here next week. They're going to take a quarterback high. I don't expect it to be at No. 2. But I think they are more inclined to do it on the second day if they don't trade up into the first round. That first pick Friday night, that everybody is calling about, that belongs to the Cleveland Browns," explained Schefter.

"That's a valuable pick. So there's the real possibility that come Friday night that we'll be sitting there, and the Cleveland Browns are on the clock, and all of a sudden, either Tyler Shough or Jaxson Dart is sitting there, Jalen Milroe is sitting there, and Cleveland takes the quarterback they really like to kick of festivities."

So, "high" is defined as the opening pick on Friday for Cleveland.

Schefter noted that the Browns might be willing to listen to offers for that top pick in Round 2, but it seems like they're ready to open up draft night on Friday with a quarterback pick after likely taking a blue-chip prospect at 2nd overall. It just continues to be humourous that Schefter is attempting to add drama to a 2nd round pick that may or may not pan out for Cleveland - or anyone else, for that matter.

