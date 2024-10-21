AFC North Power Rankings Week 7: The Browns continue to sink to new lows
By Britt Gerken
The Cleveland Browns and their fans find themself in an all too familiar position. With yet another loss, the regular season no longer matters and all eyes are shifting to the future.
This past week, the Browns shipped Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills for a package centered around a third round draft pick. This week, we might see more of the same with veterans like Za'Darius Smith being mentioned in trade rumors.
To make matters worse, the rest of the division are back to their winning ways. Let's take a look and see where everyone in the division ranks so far through the season.
4. Cleveland Browns
Deshaun Watson's season is over with the torn achilles that he suffered in this week's game. With the news becoming official, Watson was unable to throw for over 200 yards this year and was unable to lead the offense to more than 20 points this season.
It will be interesting to see how the players adapt to the new quarterback. Cedric Tillman had good chemistry with Dorian Thompson-Robinson before he left with a finger injury, which is to be expected from the former high school teammates. If it is Jameis Winston, could we see an offensive explosion like last year when Joe Flacco took over the position?
One thing is for certain this year. The Browns will find new ways to make the rest of the season entertaining, for better or worse.
3. Cincinnati Bengals
The Bengals appear to be turning the corner on their season. After a slow start, they are becoming the team several experts thought they would be at the beginning of the year. The Bengals have won three out of their last four, bringing their overall record to 3-4.
It appears that the Bengals offensive issues have been figured out for the most part. If you take out their first week's game, the Bengals are averaging 28 points per game. The team will need more from their defense though as they have given up 24 or more points three out of their last five games. This just got harder with the injury of safety Geno Stone.
2. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers are a team that refuses to go away. The Steelers got two quarterbacks this offseason with the hope that one of them would work out. So far they have both worked out to some extent.
Justin Fields led the team to a 4-2 start and was benched this week in favor of Russell Wilson. Wilson led the Steelers this week to a win over the New York Jets, while throwing for over 250 yards and two touchdowns. George Pickens had his best game of the season too.
The defense again capitalized on mistakes that the Jets made. Under Mike Tomlin, this team will always be competitive.
1. Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens remain the best in the division, but not by much. The Ravens play Monday night this week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Baker Mayfield. It will be interesting to see how Mayfield performs against the Ravens, as he is 3-6 against them in his career.
The Ravens have been averaging their 33.5 points their last four games. The offense is starting to click with key offensive addition Derrick Henry. The defense is doing it's job too. It's hard to see any other outcome than the Ravens making another deep playoff run.