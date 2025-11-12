Alarming Browns trend proves it's finally time to start Shedeur Sanders

Things are really rough right now for the Cleveland Browns, as the team is entering Week 11 with a 2-7 record. With many fans already focused on the team’s draft position, the only thing left to look forward to this season is the debut of rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders. However, head coach Kevin Stefanski remains committed to rookie Dillon Gabriel, despite the entire football world saying it’s time to move on.

The Browns would like for Gabriel, who has already started five games, to remain in the lineup, and hopefully improve. Unfortunately, Stefanski’s patience with Gabriel is hurting the team, and is negatively affecting one of Cleveland’s most talented young players. That player is Quinshon Judkins, whose promising rookie season is quickly unraveling with Gabriel under center.

Quinshon Judkins among 45 RBs:



Weeks 1-5

4.8 yards/carry (15th)

4.15 yards after contact/carry (4th)

8.3% explosive rate (13th)

44.6% success rate (25th)



Weeks 6-10

3.1 yards/carry (42nd)

2.75 yards after contact/carry (27th)

2.9% explosive rate (39th)

29.3% success rate (44th) — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) November 11, 2025

A Browns quarterback change could be good for Quinshon Judkins

Ian Hartitz, of Fantasy Life, recently broke down Judkins’ numbers in his first four games, and his last four games. The biggest takeaway is that Judkins was playing much better during the beginning of the season; he was posting numbers that had him near the most productive backs in the league, but now his numbers are grouped with the least productive.

Naturally, everyone who saw the breakdown of Judkins’ season pointed to Dillon Gabriel being inserted into the starting lineup. In Gabriel’s defense, though, the rookie running back’s best game did come in Gabriel’s starting debut. Judkins rushed for 110 yards in Week 5 against the Minnesota Vikings, but since then, it has been much more of a struggle to gain yards.

The reason why is simple: teams don’t fear or respect Cleveland’s passing game. Defenses are able to sell out to stop the Browns’ rushing attack, without fear they will be picked a apart through the air. Additionally, Cleveland’s run blocking isn’t good enough right now to consistently thrive against loaded boxes. That would explain why Judkins is averaging just 3.1 yards per carry in his last four games, which is an entire 1.7 yards less than what he averaged in his first four outings.

This decline in production from a clearly talented running back is just the latest example of why the Browns need to see if Shedeur Sanders can shake things up. If Sanders can at least give defenses something to think about, or complete a few passes to make defenders back up from the line of scrimmage some, Quinshon Judkins and the Cleveland run game could get back rolling.