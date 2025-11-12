Kevin Stefanski keeps defending Dillon Gabriel, but he's running out of excuses

Coming off a loss where rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel certainly had his share of questionable moments, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski knew he'd have to answer questions about the issue at hand.

And still, halfway through the week, Stefanski is still answering questions about his current starting quarterback. The fact that it's not only Stefanski, but other big-name Browns veterans having to answer these questions is noteworthy. That's when you know it's an issue.

In today's news, Stefanski continues to defend Gabriel after what ended up being a performance some might file under "woof."

"Any quarterback, young and old, you're going to miss throws. It's an occupational hazard. You're likely not going to go 100 percent completion percentage," the head coach said.

Kevin Stefanski continued backing Dillon Gabriel as his starting quarterback (for now)

"You're not going to make every throw. Having said that, you coach every throw. And you say, 'use your technique here,' or 'trust what you see here,' all those things. And that's true young and old."

Well, Gabriel certainly didn't finish at 100 percent completion percentage. That's for sure. But, looking at the box score, some fans might wonder why the performance is being scrutinized so heavily. After all, Gabriel finished 17-of-32 for 167 yards and two touchdowns.

For a rookie quarterback, those numbers aren't all that bad, especially considering no interceptions were thrown.

But, it's the lack of being able to process that's a killer for Gabriel. There were multiple plays where Gabriel failed to see the open receiver -- or open receivers, to be frank.

In five starts, Gabriel is 1-4 on the season. And, Stefanski knows he is running out of time on multiple fronts. The Browns didn't draft two quarterbacks just to sit one on the shelf all year long, especially not when next year's quarterback class is supposed to be better.

We all know Shedeur Sanders is going to get his first start sooner or later, and at this point, it's looking like sooner. Stefanski simply cannot defend Gabriel's lack of processing. He has to understand the rookie is holding this offense back.

At this stage in the season, there is no risk in tossing Sanders out there. Worst-case scenario, Sanders flops in a few starts as well and only further cements this team's continued need to solidify the position.

But to keep defending Gabriel, rather than acknowledging he has plenty of work to do, is getting to be a tired response from the Browns' head coach.