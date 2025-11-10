Myles Garrett just made his stance on Browns' QB situation crystal clear

Losing their fifth game in the last six, the Cleveland Browns are still looking for answers. But, are those answers even currently on the roster? Following an inconsistent showing by the Browns and quarterback Dillon Gabriel, star defensive end Myles Garrett had to deal with more questions about the team's direction.

"What do you think about sticking with the status quo, or Kevin sticking with the status quo?" he was asked, referencing the Browns staying with Gabriel at this point.

Garrett fired back a very straightforward, solemn and serious answer:

"Quarterback direction has nothing to do with me."

Myles Garrett sounds tired of answering quarterback questions, but they're not going to stop

Understandably, Garrett was frustrated after a loss. But, his answer was right on par with what you would expect.

"I'm worried about the defense and us giving up the points we did and the first downs we did.

"Who we stick with at quarterback is up to Kevin (Stefanski)," he finished.

Well, I don't suppose anyone would have expected a different type of answer out of the All Pro. But, he didn't exactly sound thrilled to be hit with that topic.

Being the leader of this football team, Garrett is going to have to continue answering these questions. Even if they don't have anything to do with him, they're going to come.

After all, what we saw out of Gabriel on Sunday proved that he was anything but the "super processor" he was said to be coming out of college. There were several throws which fell completely off their target.

One of the worst instances of his poor processing, though, came on a 4th-and-1 where Gabriel legitimately had four options he could realistically throw the ball to. Instead, it was a turnover on downs.

Fans are sick of poor quarterback play. The media is sick of covering it. And, there's no denying that much of the locker room has to be tired of it, too.

At this rate, we're going to end up seeing Shedeur Sanders take the field for the Browns this season. It is inevitable. But, is Sanders going to be any better? That's the big question.

For now, it appears as though Kevin Stefanski is going to continue riding it out with Gabriel. But, when Sanders inevitably winds up starting this year, it'll be probably the most anticipated debut of a Day 3 pick in league history.