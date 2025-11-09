Browns’ road woes continue after ugly loss to Jets

The Browns went into their Week 10 matchup against the Jets as 2.5-point favorites after some massive line changes throughout the week. When New York shipped out defenders Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams at the deadline, the Jets went from favorites to underdogs in a hurry.

Both teams were fresh off the bye week, as the Jets were coming off their first win of the season in Week 8 after knocking off the Bengals. Ultimately, the Browns were not able to snap their long road losing streak and couldn't overcome all the blunders in a brutal 27-20 loss to the Jets.

Browns lose 13th-straight road game in embarrassing loss to Jets

So much went wrong in this one in all phases of the game - starting with special teams. The offense and defense had fine first-half performances, but two straight kicks - a kickoff then a punt - were returned by New York for touchdowns. The Jets had a 14-7 first-quarter lead even though the Browns had a 95-yard touchdown drive while New York didn't have a first down.

In the second half, the offense couldn't get anything going outside of their final drive of the game, which was mostly from Dillon Gabriel's scrambles. Will Anderson was a nightmare for Cleveland's offensive line all game, and there were constant negative plays from sacks or penalties that ended drives.

The defense played fine overall, but they gave up a long touchdown on a screen pass on second-and-long, where they were caught in a bad defensive play call for the screen. More notably, Devin Bush committed a holding penalty on third-and-long that would have given the Browns the ball back with just under two minutes to play, and Cameron Thomas jumped offsides to end the game on a play where it was completely obvious the Jets weren't going to run a play.

Overall, Gabriel was fine, but he didn't do anything to inspire confidence that he can be more than a backup in his career. This marks an all-time bad loss for Kevin Stefanski in his Browns' tenure, along with a special teams performance that could be the tip of the iceberg for Bubba Ventrone. An in-season change doesn't seem likely at the top, but more of the same will make it more difficult to trust this regime if they take a first-round quarterback in 2026.

