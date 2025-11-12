Browns HC Kevin Stefanski’s reputation may not save him amid hot seat chatter

There's no denying that Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is highly respected, and deservingly so. He's damn good at his job, with the individual accolades to back it up.

However, we hear it all the time: "The NFL is a results-driven business." The bottom line is the bottom line, and in this business, it's winning. Rubber eventually meets the road for everyone if a team isn't prevailing; Stefanski's no exception, regardless of his strong pedigree and sharp football mind.

Cleveland's record and offensive ineptitude since their 2023 playoff run have ostensibly too much to ignore. It's time for someone to be held accountable, and FOX Sports' Ralph Vacchiano latest hot seat rankings suggest that could be Stefanski in due time.

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski is running out of goodwill amid hot seat buzz

Stefanski comes in at No. 3 on Vacchiano's updated list, which is notably one spot lower than his previous mark. Nevertheless, offseason turmoil in Cleveland feels imminent amid a second straight lost campaign, or at least that should be the case. It remains unclear whether the Browns want to make drastic changes, though new leadership would be a logical pivot if so.

Cleveland's shortcomings over the past season and a half (and counting) don't fall squarely on Stefanski, as Vacchiano notes. Yet, it's becoming increasingly difficult "to hide from" the losing in this stretch and the overall lack of success during his tenure. Ownership may not see what's happening, but the Browns are "crying out for a complete demolition."

Knowing this, Vacchiano believes "there doesn't seem to be much of a point in continuing the torture of Stefanski (and his career) much longer." The logic is sound, but at the same time, can Cleveland find a better option? That's up for debate.

As one of 13 multi-time Coach of the Year winners and the second-youngest to accomplish the feat, Stefanski is a historically esteemed sideline general. He's been dealt a bad hand in Cleveland, particularly at quarterback. We've seen what his capabilities are with better options at the league's most important position.

If the Browns ultimately decide to move on from Stefanski, or vice versa, it wouldn't take long for him to land on his feet. The 43-year-old has an outstanding résumé that figures to be a highly sought-after commodity if available. He'd be among the top head coaching candidates for any opening, reportedly already emerging as a "name to watch" for the New York Giants' vacancy.

