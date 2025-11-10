Brutal update on top prospect has Browns preparing to re-enter QB wilderness

Sunday was just another reminder that the Browns will be in the quarterback market in 2026, as the offense scored just 20 points on 12 drives. They averaged just 4.0 yards per play, and Dillon Gabriel failed to surpass 170 yards for the third consecutive week. He’s averaging just 5.0 yards per attempt this season, and while he’s had some nice throws in that stretch, nothing suggests that he is the long-term answer in Cleveland.

The 2026 NFL Draft is expected to be where the Browns select their next quarterback, as they currently own picks No. 4 and No. 19. But which quarterbacks might they target next year? That’s certainly up for debate, but one of the top prospects who has been mocked to Cleveland recently might not even be an option next year.

Dante Moore not expected to enter 2026 draft

Moore has been one of the biggest risers at the quarterback position this year as Oregon has earned several impressive road wins. He is currently the No. 3 player on the consensus big board and is the No. 2-ranked quarterback behind only Fernando Mendoza.

But in a recent podcast, Todd McShay of The Ringer said that Moore will return to Oregon for the 2026 season, bypassing the NFL Draft. He said that his parents, his agent, and the school are all in “lockstep” about Moore returning next year.

It wouldn't be surprising to see Moore return to Oregon, as he’s thrown just 445 total passes in his college career. Most first-round prospects have at least 1,000 attempts before declaring for the draft, with others like Bo Nix nearly hitting 2,000 passing attempts. It's rare for quarterbacks with that little passing experience to declare and have success in the NFL.

Moore can earn a big payday at Oregon, which is another reason why he might be inclined to stay. In previous seasons before NIL, it wouldn’t have made financial sense for a quarterback like Moore to stay in school. But that is the changing landscape of college football, and ultimately, it will be better for his long-term prospects.

But if this does turn out to be the case with Moore returning to Oregon, it could have a huge impact on the Browns’ quarterback plans. Unless they earn the No. 1 pick, there might not be another quarterback in this class worth a top 10 selection. Ty Simpson at Alabama is another name to consider. But like Moore, he’s very inexperienced with just 346 career passing attempts.

We will wait until January for the official announcement from Moore and Oregon, but don’t count on the former UCLA transfer being part of next year’s class. And that’s going to make it that much harder for the Browns to finally figure out the problem that has haunted them since returning to the NFL.

