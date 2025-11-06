Browns 3-round 2026 NFL Mock Draft after quiet NFL trade deadline

The Cleveland Browns largely chose to sit on the sidelines at the 2025 NFL trade deadline, as the only move they pulled off was a late-round pick swap that also sent seldom-used former first-round pick Joe Tryon-Shoyinka to the Chicago Bears.

Even though the team is 2-6, the windfall of picks received in the Travis Hunter trade and the solid defensive infrastructure have Cleveland in a position to possibly start over at the quarterback position while also building that new signal-caller a deep team that can help maximize him.

The Browns have the ability to get this new quarterback multiple offensive linemen in addition to some pass-catchers that will be in town for the long haul.

Cleveland Browns 3-round 2026 NFL Mock Draft

Round 1, Pick 6: Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

With Indiana's Fernando Mendoza starting to separate as QB1, teams who need a signal-caller will likely be choosing between Simpson, Oregon's Dante Moore, and South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers. Moore has the stronger arm and better deep accuracy, but Simpson is just as good a prospect.

Simpson's combination of his tremendous pre-snap diagnosis ability, skill at throwing the ball into tight windows, and penchant for reeling off big chunk plays while avoiding turnovers should be enough to help Cleveland settle on him, even if he has some concerns about lacking great size.

Round 1, Pick 19: Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

Protecting Simpson and getting him weapons need to be at the top of Cleveland's priority list due to how terrible their offensive line has been this season. Though often overshadowed by teammate Spencer Fano, Lomu has been so dominant that he shouldn't leave the Top 20 selections.

Lomu doesn't have overwhelming power as a blocker, but that doesn't stop him from consistently winning in both running and passing situations due to his footwork, smarts, and athletic ability. Lomu could hold down right tackle for the next decade in Cleveland.

Round 2, Pick 39: Chris Bell, WR, Louisville

Simpson will also need wide receivers better than Jerry Jeudy and a banged-up Cedric Tillman if the Browns are going to be as good as advertised. There could be a run on wide receivers at the beginning of the second round, and Bell shouldn't last long due to his extremely physical style of play.

Bell's 220-pound frame makes him impossible to tackle when he gets a full head of steam, and he has proven to separate better than many young pass-catchers his size. Bell, Jeudy, and Harold Fannin Jr. could be the start of a much-improved nucleus of pass-catching options in Cleveland.

Round 3, Pick 70: Jake Slaughter, IOL, Florida

The Browns' interior offensive line might be better than their terrible tackle room, but Joel Bitonio isn't getting any younger, and it might be worth investing a top pick in a center that can help keep Simpson upright. Even in a weak class, Slaughter stands out as one of the best.

While he could stand to he just a bit more refined with his footwork and the overall technical side of his game, Slaughter will still stand out as a rock-solid starting center who could start for years on Kevin Stefanski's remade offensive line.

