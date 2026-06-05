Alex Wright’s first reaction to Browns' Myles Garrett trade was painfully relatable

The Cleveland Browns took the NFL world by surprise when they traded Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams, and those shock waves started in Cleveland’s locker room. While most people are talking about how the Rams are now Super Bowl favorites and the Browns are admitting to a rebuild, Cleveland players are dealing with the reality that their relationship to the best player in football has changed.

That was on full display Thursday when veteran defensive end Alex Wright spoke with the media. The Browns defender expressed that he had a strong bond with Garrett, so the trade, admittedly, hit him hard. To drive home just how hard it hit him, Wright detailed his actions and emotions when first learning about the trade.

He said he was chilling at home on the back patio with his dogs, and something told him to take a look at social media. That’s when he first saw the news, but he was convinced that it was a fake post. Soon after, he got an official ESPN notification, saw the trade reported by Adam Schefter, and started to get a ton of text messages and calls.

So what did Wright do once he learned that he’ll no longer be playing alongside Garrett in Cleveland? He got up and went to get a drink.

The moment that Browns DE Alex Wright found out the Myles Garrett trade was real: pic.twitter.com/7U5imqwZ18 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 3, 2026

Browns defender Alex Wright admits he was in denial after Myles Garrett was traded

Wright was very vulnerable and transparent during his media session on Wednesday, admitting that the trade has forced him to work through a ton of emotions. He was even honest about the fact that he’s still trying to understand the team’s rationale behind the trade.

Wright emphasized that he trusts Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry, and is also excited to work with Jared Verse, but that doesn’t negate how he feels about Garrett no longer being with the Browns.

The defensive end was drafted by Cleveland in 2022, and he said Garrett immediately took him under his wing and served as his mentor. In the last four years, the two defensive linemen have built a close relationship on and off the field, so it’s going to be weird for Wright to enter year five without Garrett by his side.

Alex Wright told the media that he expressed to the team that it’s important that they acknowledge whatever feelings they have about the situation and work through them. However, the veteran defender is still prepared to get to work. He knows things will be different without Garrett, but he’s taking it upon himself to make sure the standard doesn’t dip for the defense or the defensive line.