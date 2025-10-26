All Browns fans can relate to Myles Garrett’s sideline frustrations

On Sunday, against the New England Patriots, Myles Garrett played the most productive pass-rushing game of his career. He recorded five sacks, which was a single-game high for him in his Hall of Fame career. Unfortunately, the stats will only matter to his resume, because the Cleveland Browns lost the game 32-13.

The Browns are now 2-6, with another embarrassing loss on their record, and Garrett has seemingly had enough. With under three minutes left in the game, the star defender was captured on the broadcast slamming his helmet on the sideline, as the announcers praised him for his record performance. Of course, while Garrett loves getting after the quarterback, he would have loved a win even more.

Browns DE Myles Garrett explains what was going through his mind during this moment https://t.co/erQaCAdtGr pic.twitter.com/Er5WKcCRT4 — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) October 26, 2025

Myles Garrett’s sideline eruption sums up how bad things are for the Browns

This clip is pretty much a microcosm of Garrett’s career in Cleveland: an all-time great player doing impressive things but still losing games. While many people have lost sympathy for the defensive end since he signed an extension with the Browns this offseason, it’s still a sad reality that his talent isn’t ever on display in high-profile games.

After slamming his helmet, Garrett took a seat on the bench far away from the rest of the team. When he was asked about the moment, he simply said, “I want to win,” while emphasizing that he hates being taken out of games. Regardless of the score, the defender wants to be on the field, during what he can to help the Browns.

Garrett is doing his part, contributing to a pretty good defense, but Sunday was the latest example that the defense won’t be able to hold up for long without adequate support from the offense. Losing 32-13, the Browns offense had two turnovers and gave up a safety. Cleveland’s defense also forced two turnovers, but the takeaways didn’t make much of a difference.

The Browns have a much-needed bye week, which will give them time to reset and prepare for the rest of the season. While Cleveland hasn’t given fans much reason to think the second half of the season will be any different, the bye week will provide everyone time to get their minds right.