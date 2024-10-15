Amari Cooper posts cryptic message to social media after Bills trade
There is a famous tweet from writer Denny Carter that has continued to prove itself true with every passing NFL season.
The post, which resurfaces every time a position player says or posts something that aligns perfectly with the categories perfectly summed up by Carter in the tweet, feels relevant again for the Cleveland Browns after they traded WR Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills.
For reference, here is said tweet.
Now, let us take a look at what Cooper posted to his Instagram story just hours after being sent to a contending team in Western New York after spending the first six weeks of the season with a struggling, failing Browns team.
Carter's post is the tweet that keeps on giving. But in all seriousness, Cooper is very valid to share this sentiment. "Move or rust" would imply that he wants to be utilized for his skills and his playmaking ability now as opposed to sitting in wait for next season as the Browns would have likely never extended him on a new deal.
Cooper is obviously excited to go play for the Bills. He has a chance at redemption on his poor start to the season and his league-high nine dropped passes so far, and a true shot at making a deep run in the postseason - something that could have happened for the Browns had they been getting decent quarterback play from Deshaun Watson or any healthy blocking from its O-line.
Cooper was definitely rusting with the Browns, who seem to have not accepted that the season is on track to be a dud given they still want to try winning with Watson under center and given that this is the team's first big move that could signal a departure from that win now philosophy. Now, he gets to succeed with an elite quarterback and for a passionate fanbase itching for a championship.
Cooper's gone. What now?
With Cooper out of the lineup, the team looks very thin at wide receiver. They have yet to announce the elevation of any practice squad members, including rookie Jamari Thrash who showed promise in preseason games this year. RB Nick Chubb is also expected back for Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals, but you have to imagine the team will want to slowly reincorporated him back into NFL action as he is coming off a catastrophic knee injury.
The run game seems like it is set to get a lot more love in coming weeks with Cooper off the team and as wide receivers Jerry Jeudy, Elijah Moore, and Cedric Tillman have yet to flash anything noteworthy this season so far.