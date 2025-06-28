Analyst makes surprising Browns LB prediction despite Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s injury

Consensus around the league is that the Browns are expected to be among the league's worst in 2025, with multiple holes on the roster. However, most of the concern revolves around the offense, as the defense returns most of the talent that had them at the top of the NFL's defenses during their 11-win 2023.

The backbone of this team is the defensive line anchored by Myles Garrett, but the linebacking core plays a crucial role in fitting the run and covering tight ends and backs in the passing game. PFF's Dalton Wasserman ranked every linebacker room in the NFL and had the Browns at number 12, even with Pro Bowler Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah set to miss the entire season.

Browns ranked as 12th-best LB room in NFL

Wasserman is confident in the Browns' linebackers without Owusu-Kormoah because of how well Jordan Hicks and Devin Bush played a year ago. Hicks and Bush both graded out in the top 15 per PFF, and the room will get a boost with 33rd overall pick Carson Schwesinger.

"Cleveland’s linebackers were quite productive last season, even accounting for the loss of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah to injury. He’ll be out for all of 2025, as well, but Jordan Hicks remains to lead the defense after posting a 77.4 PFF overall grade last season (11th best at the position).



Two spots ahead of Hicks in those rankings was Devin Bush, who showed substantial improvement in run defense last season. Rookie Carson Schwesinger will also be expected to contribute early and often as the 33rd overall pick in this year’s draft." PFF's Dalton Wasserman

Additionally, Cleveland signed former Dolphins and Seahawks linebacker Jerome Baker for some proven depth at the position. Baker spent his high school days at Benedictine High School in Cleveland and attended Ohio State, so most fans in the area are plenty familiar with what he can bring.

This defense is sound at every spot on the roster, with great starting options and depth just about everywhere. If the defensive line can take over games like they did two years ago, and the defensive backs can continue their sticky man coverage, this linebacking group will be a strength again.

