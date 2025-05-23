Analyst thinks Browns have the ideal veteran to help replace Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

The Cleveland Browns recently announced the devastating news that Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah will miss all of the 2025 season because of injury. That means the Browns defense will be without one of its best players, a Pro Bowl linebacker, as the team tries to turn things around. While it’s hard to replace a player like Owusu-Koramoah, analysts believe Cleveland has the necessary players in the linebacker room to still have a good defense.

Of course, the Browns have Carson Schwesinger, who they drafted in the second round of the 2025 Draft, and he’s expected to play a big role. Cleveland also has a veteran linebacker, Jordan Hicks, who’s often overlooked. Hicks was recently highlighted in an NFL.com piece naming AFC team’s most under-appreciated player. Writer Tom Blair detailed how productive Hicks is, despite his lack of recognition, and how he’ll play an important role with Owusu-Koramoah absent.

"Hicks joined up with his old Eagles boss, defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, when he signed in Cleveland last year, and aside from some time missed with injuries, he continued to do what he's done for most of his career: put up numbers. In 12 starts, he generated 78 tackles and two sacks, earning the sixth-best defensive grade on the team from Pro Football Focus. And while expectations around the Browns might be low, the veteran is in line to play an important role again in the absence of ﻿﻿﻿Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah﻿﻿﻿." Tom Blair (NFL.com)

Jordan Hicks named Browns most under-appreciated player

Hicks being overlooked has become a theme. Recently, he was also named the most underrated player on the Browns by PFF. The analysts are recognizing his work, even if the casuals aren’t. Regardless, he’s been a consistently productive linebacker in the league for 10 seasons, playing with four different teams.

He started his career with the Philadelphia Eagles, then the Arizona Cardinals, followed by the Minnesota Vikings, and now the Cleveland Browns. At those four stops across 10 years, Hicks has started 131 of the 134 games he’s played in. Now, set to turn 33 in June, the veteran linebacker will play a huge role for the Browns in 2025.

