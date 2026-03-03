Andrew Berry’s latest move feels like a Browns lesson unlearned

The lead-up to the NFL Draft is one of the most exciting times of the NFL offseason. Between the combine and the start of teams maneuvering for 2026, there are constant rumors floating around about all kinds of players.

Whether it's a player being released, being shopped in trade talks, or disgruntled with their contract situation, the updates come fast and furious. This is where Browns fans may feel the need to disconnect Andrew Berry's phone.

Trading in the NFL is a viable way to build up a competitive roster. Some of the NFL's most successful teams, such as the Rams and Eagles, have made an absolute killing by being aggressive in acquiring players via trade. They even have the Lombardi trophies to back it up.

The problem, as it relates to the Cleveland Browns, is twofold.

For one, it takes a degree of self-awareness to engage in trade conversations for veteran players. Is your team at the right stage to be buying at the top of the market from other teams? In the NFL, draft picks are currency. A franchise coming off back-to-back sub-six win seasons is not one that should be giving away lottery tickets. If anything, they should be hoarding more opportunities to hit on young, cheap talent via the NFL Draft.

The second factor is money. Keep this in mind any time you hear the Browns floated as a destination for an aging veteran who would demand hefty compensation in return and bring significant cap hits in the future. A.J. Brown, Kyler Murray, Minkah Fitzpatrick — the list goes on and on. For one reason or another, these players' teams are looking to move on.

The Browns need to understand that they're not in a position to be buyers. With such a precarious cap situation, the Browns shouldn't have a hankering for bloated veteran salaries right now.

Andrew Berry seemingly can't help himself

Case in point: the Cleveland Browns have defied all conventional wisdom and struck yet another deal with the Houston Texans. The last one went so well, why not run it back? In all seriousness, the trade for offensive tackle Tytus Howard screams of desperation — as well as sheer ineptitude.

How is it that the Browns — one of the NFL franchises most desperate for young talent — swung a deal for a player rated below average by Pro Football Focus (58th of 89 qualifying offensive tackles) and gave him a pay raise? Oh, and did I mention he will turn 30 before the 2026 season kicks off? The dysfunction at the top of the Cleveland Browns is evident, and this move personifies it.

It's been well-documented that the Browns have a desperate situation along their offensive line. With more than 100 free agent offensive linemen on expiring deals league-wide, it's unfathomable that the Browns felt the need to give up a draft pick for a player who has been on a downward trajectory over the last several years.

To put it into perspective, everyone's favorite fifth-round draft pick — Shedeur Sanders — signed a four-year, $4.6 million contract. The Browns are reportedly handing Tytus Howard a three-year, $63 million extension before he plays a snap for the team. And before anyone tells you it's just a fifth-round pick, consider these players were fifth-round picks: George Kittle, Tyreek Hill, Stefon Diggs, Puka Nacua, Talanoa Hufanga — to name a few. This move was indefensible.

Browns ownership should have an unequivocal directive to Andrew Berry going forward: no more draft picks should be leaving the Browns between now and April 23, the first day of the 2026 NFL Draft.