ESPN ranking exposes harsh reality behind Browns’ O-line exodus

By now, Browns fans are painfully aware of just how precarious the franchise's situation is along the offensive line. The 2025 Week 1 starters along the line were Dawand Jones, Joel Bitonio, Ethan Pocic, Wyatt Teller, and Jack Conklin. Bitonio, Pocic, Teller, and Conklin's contracts will all expire when the new league year begins. Jones, on the other hand, is recovering from a season-ending injury suffered in Week 3.

Not to be outdone, there is tremendous uncertainty with the top backups from 2025 as well. Teven Jenkins played solid football in very limited snaps; however, by virtue of the one-year deal he inked before the season, he too is not under contract for 2026. Cam Robinson was brought in via trade with the Texans immediately following a Week 4 blowout loss to the Lions. You guessed it — he's also not under contract for next season.

Moreover, when the Browns had a disappointingly quiet free agency in 2025, their first signing was offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas III. Lucas was coming off a solid season with the Washington Commanders and, despite being 33 years old, was handed a two-year deal worth $6.5 million. His 42.7 PFF grade may explain why, after Week 7, he didn't see more than one snap in any of the team's final 10 games. If the Browns move on from him after just one year, they will free up around $1.8 million in cap space, per Over the Cap.

So, at risk of belaboring the obvious, the Browns' offensive line is in complete shambles. There is a very real universe where seven of the top eight snap-getters of 2025 will be playing elsewhere in 2026. The lone survivor would be K.T. Leveston, whose 54.3 PFF grade ranked 78th out of 89 qualified tackles. Yikes.

ESPN makes clear that the Browns are losing quality players — not dead weight

In a classic offseason piece for ESPN, Bill Barnwell revealed his free agency tiers on offense in preparation for the NFL's upcoming free agent frenzy. The offensive line rankings, in particular, make clear that the Browns aren't just shedding low-value players. Their offensive line exodus, in fact, could prove to be a boon for other teams with varying needs along their offensive lines.

Barnwell has strict tiers with very real lines of demarcation. In Tier 3, the tier categorized as capable starters, he has Browns stalwarts Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller. It's hard to argue with that logic, especially as it relates to Bitonio.

In Tier 4, described as borderline starters/high-end backups, Barnwell lists the oft-injured Jack Conklin and the recently injured Ethan Pocic. While few fans will be sad to see Conklin go, it's undeniable that he has flashed talent in his career. The two-time All-Pro has seen his body betray him as he has only been able to play in 57 out of 101 possible games in his six years with the Browns.

Finally, in Tier 5 (backups likely to net guaranteed money), Barnwell lists a few of the aforementioned players who have expiring deals. This includes Teven Jenkins and Cam Robinson. Robinson's performance last year earned him a 48.2 PFF grade, which ranked 80th out of 84 qualifiers. It's easy to see how a 30-year-old tackle with as much experience as him will get another gig elsewhere, but it clearly didn't work out in Cleveland.

Barnwell's rankings make it clear the Browns are losing some seriously talented offensive linemen (if they can't re-sign any of them). That being said, there is plenty of talent out there to be had for modest prices. As the saying goes, sometimes change can be a good thing. Continuity for continuity's sake doesn't always reap the best rewards.

If there's one certainty about the 2026 Cleveland Browns, it's that there will be significant change along their offensive line.