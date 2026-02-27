Browns’ desperate O-line overhaul starts with one bold swing

Most people talk about the Cleveland Browns' desperate need for a quarterback, and rightly so. That said, they might have an even bigger need to bolster the offensive line, as all of their starters to end the 2025 season could become free agents at the start of the new league year on March 11.

Even if that weren't the case, the Browns' line left plenty to be desired last season. Whoever is behind center needs some pass-protection. Run-blocking was also subpar, and there's only so much head coach Todd Monken can do to fix the offense with a broken line.

Considering that, NFL draft analyst Chad Forbes, known for his expertise on offensive linemen, put together an ambitious plan to fix this unit. Notably, it included having GM Andrew Berry reach out to one of his closest friends.

Andrew Berry's Eagles connection could unlock Cleveland’s rebuild

Forbes believes the Browns should sign Packers left tackle Rasheed Walker, 49ers guard Spencer Burford, and Saints center Luke Fortner in free agency.

Walker is the highest-ranked left tackle scheduled to hit free agency in March. He might be a little overpriced, but the Browns need blindside protection in the worst way.

Then, after bolstering the interior of the line, things get a little interesting in Forbes' plan.

He thinks Andrew Berry should use his Philadelphia Eagles connection to acquire guard Tyler Steen. Per Forbes, Dawand Jones and a late-round pick might be more than enough for his mentor, Howie Roseman, to throw him a bone. The Eagles will likely pursue Mekhi Becton again if the Los Angeles Chargers let him walk, so Steen looks like a feasible candidate.

Last but not least, Forbes thinks adding Francis Mauigoa with the sixth overall pick, or going after Georgia's Monroe Freeling, would be the cherry on top. In this scenario, the Browns would have four veteran starters and a rookie at right tackle.

The Browns will likely take one of Spencer Fano or Mauigoa with the first of their two first-round selections this April. As for Freeling, Monken's ties to Georgia and Kirby Smart make him an intriguing option, and he might be available early in the second round. The Browns hold the seventh pick on Day 2, or No. 39 overall.

Of course, this is just a blueprint, but it makes perfect sense. The Browns need a complete overhaul of the offensive line, and that should be at the top of their priority list for the offseason — even ahead of the quarterback and wide receiver positions.

Whether Berry will be able to redeem himself and pull this off, however, remains to be seen.