ESPN analyst floats Browns fans' nightmare Joel Bitonio scenario

The Cleveland Browns have entered a new era, hiring a new coaching staff, and everyone is waiting to see if longtime Browns player Joel Bitonio will be a part of the team in this new era. The veteran lineman is set to be a free agent this offseason, and after 12 seasons, retirement is on the table for the 34-year-old.

The Browns would understand if Bitonio called it a career, but they’re definitely hoping he comes back. Cleveland is also hoping that the franchise staple doesn’t want to explore free agency if he does commit to another season. However, that’s exactly what ESPN analyst Aaron Schatz suggested for Bitonio‘s future — that he chases a ring with another team.

In a recent piece, naming a player on each team who needs a change of scenery, Schatz argued that Bitonio should spend the remainder of his prime years with a contender.

"Bitonio is still a top-caliber guard in the league, but he deserves to play for a winner before his career is over. He has played his entire 12-year career with Cleveland and has been to the playoffs only twice. Bitonio is a free agent this offseason, and he makes a lot of sense as a one-year plug-in for a playoff contender that needs an upgrade at the position."

Cleveland fans certainly want legends like Bitonio to experience team success in their careers, but fans want that to happen with the Browns. It’d be a nightmare to see a player like Bitonio move on and put on a different uniform. While analysts like Schatz are throwing out the possibility, Browns fans probably don’t have to worry about this nightmare coming true.

Simply put, Bitonio loves Cleveland as much as it loves him. That was evident in his end-of-season press conference, where he got emotional talking about what his career with the Browns has meant to him, and the realization that it could be over. While he definitely wants to compete for a title, Bitonio probably doesn’t want to start over with a new franchise and a new city in year 13. For that reason, he’s likely contemplating whether to retire or run it back one more time with the Browns.