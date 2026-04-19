Andrew Berry’s latest draft comments have Browns fans asking one big question

For better or worse, Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry is an unpredictable decision-maker. What may seem obvious to the fan base isn't always what drives him.

That's why, as much as any general manager's words should be taken with a grain of salt around the NFL Draft, Berry's comments can't be ignored. They often contain some interesting nuggets of information for those who pay close attention.

Considering that, it's no surprise there's buzz surrounding the Browns and Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love. Berry showered him with praise during his pre-draft press conference this past week, and while Love may not be available at No. 6 overall, all bets are off when it comes to the Browns.

Andrew Berry’s comments are raising real questions about Cleveland’s draft plans

Of course, there are countless reasons to like Love's game. He's elusive, can hurdle guys into oblivion, and his ability to contribute in the passing game makes him a threat to amass 1,500-plus yards from scrimmage and 15-plus touchdowns every season. He's the prototype of the modern running back.

That said, he's projected to go as high as No. 4 to the Tennessee Titans, and if that's not the case, it's hard to believe the New York Giants would let him slip past them at No. 5. Berry knows that he would likely have to trade up to realistically land the top skill position player in this draft.

“Probably in every draft, there’s always someone who it’s realistic to trade up for unless you have the first pick,” Berry said. “And so I think that’s a hard question to answer without having kind of both sides of it, but that’s certainly a possibility.”

So, where does that leave Quinshon Judkins?

This would all make more sense if it weren't for the fact that the Browns already have at least one budding star at the position. Quinshon Judkins turned plenty of heads as a rookie, and even though his efficiency suffered late in the season behind a decimated offensive line, he should be a pillar to this offense going forward.

That could represent a dilemma for the Browns on Day 1 of the draft. Judkins is coming off a serious leg injury, and Berry described Love's skillset as one that transcends the typical pre-draft discourse around roster needs and positional value.

“You absolutely have to have those type of discussions,” Berry said. “That’s totally fair, but there are some players that just transcend scheme and they make a unique impact on the game. We should be able to find a way to use those players.”

It's possible the Browns eye a similar approach to what the Lions did with Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. They could use Love as the primary ball carrier to wear out defenses, allowing Judkins to be more of the late-game hammer with his ability to take on contract and break tackles. Either back could go off on any given day, and the 1-2 punch would fit Monken's vision for a run-heavy attack in Year 1 of his program.

Of course, adding Love in the draft would make Dylan Sampson the odd man out. He showed glimpses of strong play as a home-run-hitting, pass-catching running back. With Love there, he'd be redundant.

The Browns have glaring needs on offense, but running back isn't one of them. That said, they have surprised the NFL too many times in the past for fans not to take what Berry says seriously.