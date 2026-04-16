Andrew Berry’s two-word answer says everything about Joel Bitonio’s future

One of the unsolved mysteries of the Cleveland Browns’ offseason has moved to the backburner with the 2026 NFL Draft now in full focus, but it's still there in the periphery.

Browns ironman guard Joel Bitonio remains an unrestricted free agent, and with barely a whisper leaking out about his plans for the 2026 season, the team has no choice but to plan accordingly.

Cleveland added a pair of big-name interior linemen in Zion Johnson and Elgton Jenkins during the early stages of free agency, and both of those players have done their best NFL work at left guard, the spot Bitonio has anchored for the past 12 seasons. They’re also both extremely versatile players, and at this point, it feels short-sighted to conclude that Bitonio’s spot has been filled.

It’s the salary-cap ramifications that are the most telling, as the Browns will carry a $23.5 million dead-cap hit for Bitonio in 2026, per Over the Cap, whether he retires this summer or signs with another team. That accelerated charge was set in stone when Bitonio’s previous contract voided at the start of the new league year back in March, so any future cap charges on a potential new contract would be in addition to that figure.

Bitonio has been a franchise cornerstone since his draft year in 2014, but at this point, it’s hard to see the team committing additional cap dollars to a player entering his age-35 season. The Browns started a clear youth movement in 2025, and they’ll likely continue to add offensive line depth both at guard and tackle in the 2026 draft, which takes place in Pittsburgh next week.

Browns GM Andrew Berry took questions for about 35 minutes on Thursday during his annual pre-draft press conference, and he was plenty talkative — especially on the topic of Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love.

On the topic of Bitonio? Not so much.

When asked if he had an update on Bitonio’s situation, Berry responded with two words — ”I don’t” — before quickly moving on to the next question. He later expounded with generalities to Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN, but the continued lack of clarity on the situation speaks volumes.

Browns GM Andrew Berry on Joel Bitonio: "Joel has been a foundational player for the organization. He’s everything that we could have asked as a Brown. He needs to make the decision on his own timeline, just simple as that. And, like, he’s earned that right. He will have that… — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) April 16, 2026

The writing may already be on the wall for Joel Bitonio in Cleveland

Bitonio’s far from the only lingering question mark surrounding the Browns’ starting five up front for the 2026 season. Jenkins could potentially play any position, including center or left tackle, and while the newly-acquired Tytus Howard is expected to man the right tackle spot, Berry has left the door open for him to flip to the left side, if needed.

It appears that a final decision on Bitonio for 2026 is not imminent, and that leaves the Browns no choice but to add competition, preferably at center, right guard, and left tackle. If the season started today, Cleveland would likely roll with Elgton Jenkins at center, Teven Jenkins at right guard, and Dawand Jones at left tackle, but the situation obviously remains fluid with the Browns holding nine total selections in next week’s draft.

When the Browns agreed to initially extend the void date in Bitonio’s contract back on President’s Day, it appeared a resolution was coming prior to the start of free agency on March 11. It's now been over a month since that contract officially expired, and frustratingly right where we started with this situation back on Feb. 16.

Browns leadership, from Berry to new head coach Todd Monken, have been open about welcoming Bitonio back into the fold if an opportunity presents itself. Even with the dead-cap charges, the window remains cracked open for something to materialize over the next six days or so.

That window might close for good after the 2026 draft, however, and Berry’s decision to avoid the subject altogether suggests a painfully obvious ending to this story is coming.