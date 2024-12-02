Announcers and referees for Week 13 between Broncos and Browns
The Denver Broncos are looking to keep the good times rolling against the Cleveland Browns in their Monday night primetime game in Week 13. At 7-5, the Broncos are trying to capture a Wild Card spot with the postseason lurking around the corner. At 3-8, the Browns are just trying to play spoiler.
Monday night will mark the Browns' second primetime game in a row, with their last being a victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 12 during the first of many snow games on the year. Pat Surtain II, Courtland Sutton, and Bo Nix are all sure to put on a show if the Browns' aren't able to keep up with the Nix-Sutton connection and aren't able to beat out Surtain downfield.
This game will require some big performances from Jameis Winston, Jerry Jeudy, and Nick Chubb on offense with Cedric Tillman a big name unable to go for Week 13 given his concussion. On defense, Denzel Ward will have a ton of work cut out for him in the secondary as Juan Thornhill is out. Thornhill has struggled in recent games, but he's still a starter, so losing him really punches Cleveland's depth down a bit.
For Monday night, the Broncos-Browns game will be on ESPN as a primetime matchup. This will be the Browns' last primetime game of the year as their Thursday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals originally scheduled for Dec. 19 was flexed to the 22nd in place of a Broncos-Chargers game. So, Cleveland will try to make the most of this nationally televised game on the road.
Announcers for Broncos-Browns in Week 13
Play-by-play: Joe Buck
Color commentary: Troy Aikman
Sideline reporter: Lisa Salters
An All-Star crew will be calling the Broncos-Browns game in Week 13. Buck and Aikman are veterans in the booth, calling games together since 2002. Salters is another veteran in the broadcasting game, often working the sidelines for these nationally televised gamed. She's been with ESPN since 2000.
Referee for Broncos-Browns in Week 13
Lead referee: John Hussey
Hussey will be calling his tenth game of the season during Week 13's game. A 12 year veteran, he's so far had more home teams benefit from his penalty calling than road teams - a bad sign for the Browns, who have struggled to consistently play clean games on their offensive line all season long.
Hussey has called games where the home team has won 70 percent of the time, so Cleveland will probably have to be very methodical and careful with their play calling and defense in Week 13.