3 bold predictions for Browns v. Broncos in Week 13
After some fun in the snow, the Cleveland Browns are looking to get to 4-8 on the season on the road against the 7-5 Denver Broncos in Week 13. The weather for the Monday night game calls for some very dry conditions and lows in the low 30s, so the Browns will feel right at home in the cold.
With no snow to help Jameis Winston, though, can Cleveland pull a win out?
In all seriousness, this game is going to be a battle of two great defenses. The Broncos are third overall in the league on pass rush win rate through Week 13, while the Browns are right behind them at fourth overall. Denzel Ward highlights the Browns' secondary with a league-leading 17 deflected passes, while Pat Surtain II has three interceptions on the year and has been a force defensively for Denver's secondary.
So, the Browns might not be able to pull this one out. It all depends on how clean of a game Winston can piece together, and if the Browns' defense can get enough stops against potential offensive rookie of the year Bo Nix.
1. Nick Chubb will score 2 TDs
As unlikely as it feels for this Browns team to be able to break through such a great defensive line on Denver, Chubb has also been finding his footing with each game he's suited up for so far this season. Chubb already has a few scores under his belt, and considering this may be a bit of a slog for both teams on offense, where else should Cleveland turn if not to their star running back?
Chubb is up against the 14th best run stopping defensive line, and he'll also be dealing with a Browns O-line trying to find its chemistry. But, Chubb with two scores in this one feels safe.
2. David Njoku will also have a touchdown
Njoku has been a key red zone option for Winston all season. His size and ability to make athletic catches up top over defenders has allowed Winston to play a little more freely in these clutch situations. Njoku will have to contend with a really talented Denver secondary to get a score in Week 13, but he's due for one after dropping a perfect ball from Winston in Week 12.
No snow can help Njoku, too, as he'll be able to work with Winston in clearer conditions.
3. Cleveland will make this close - but lose by 3
If there's been one player that's regressed since Deshaun Watson's injury landed him on the IR for the rest of the year, it's Dustin Hopkins - for some unexplained reason.
Hopkins, the Browns' go-to kicker, has been up and down for the last several games. He's sitting at 71.4 percent on his field goal attempts, and given the fact that the team is going to have to get used to the higher elevation to get through the game, it's expected that the Browns are going to struggle to find their footing.
With both teams' defenses being so strong, it's going to be a game of kicks bewteen the Broncos and Browns. Hopkins has yet to get consistency going this season, and a missed kick is going to be the difference between a win and loss for Cleveland in Week 13.