Bernie Kosar brings Browns another dose of good news after huge win

Sunday was a huge day for the Cleveland Browns, as they picked up a win over the Las Vegas Raiders, but Monday was an even bigger day for franchise legend Bernie Kosar. The former quarterback recently underwent a liver transplant, and shared that his recovery has been going so well, he will be discharged Monday afternoon.

Kosar had the liver transplant on Monday, November 17, and he shared with ESPN reporter Adam Schefter that he was initially set to be in the hospital until next month. However, after just one week, the franchise legend is being discharged, and as he put it, just in time to watch Monday Night Football.

Victory Monday!

Starting the day with Browns pride, gratitude, and a big congratulations to Coach Kevin, the entire team, and @ShedeurSanders on winning his 1st career pro start!



Blessed to be getting discharged today, and appreciative of all the support… — Bernie Kosar (@BernieKosarQB) November 24, 2025

Bernie Kosar to be discharged from hospital on Monday

Kosar has been open about his health journey, and has kept fans updated every step of the way. The former quarterback was first placed on a waiting list for a liver transplant over a year ago. Throughout his wait, Kosar has remained an active legend for the Browns, and has stayed committed on his journey to help others.

On Sunday, following Cleveland’s win, head coach Kevin Stefanski made sure to mention Kosar during his postgame press conference. Stefanski talked about visiting with Kosar during the week, and texting with him before the game, and expressed that he “marvels at Bernie’s grit.” The head coach also pointed out that the former quarterback played with the same kind of grit he’s currently demonstrating.

Kosar, an Ohio native, found his way home to the Browns in the first round of the 1985 supplemental draft. He would ultimately spend nine years in Cleveland, starting 105 games, and playing in 108 total. In those games, Kosar threw for 21,904 yards and 116 touchdowns, while also rushing for 216 yards and four additional touchdowns.

While he went on to spend time with the Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins, Kosar’s legacy is as a Brown, and that’s why he’s still involved with the franchise. On his road to recovery, the former quarterback is surely looking forward to getting back around the team, and watching the Browns win more games.