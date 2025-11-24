Shedeur Sanders did something that no Browns QB has done since 1995

While the Cleveland Browns knew they had a winnable game on the schedule in Week 12 against the Las Vegas Raiders, it's safe to say that fans didn't see this coming. The Browns went into Allegiant Stadium and shellacked the Raiders, winning 24-10 in just their second dominant showing of 2025.

It was a sweet debut as an NFL starter for Shedeur Sanders as well. Although he wasn't the key cog in the victory, he matched Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel's win total under center this season in his first start, which has to count for something.

He made a handful of bone-headed plays, but that is expected for a young player. Sanders also made a plethora of plays that certainly caused fans' jaws to drop and galvanized the team's supporters, which is a solid starting point for the rookie, who has been under a microscope since draft night.

Shedeur Sanders broke nasty Browns streak in win vs. Raiders

Sanders was also fighting a bit of history as he took the field for Cleveland on Sunday. Prior to the matchup against Las Vegas, Browns quarterbacks making their first NFL start were 0-17 since 1995. Of course, Sanders broke that nasty franchise streak with a win against the Raiders.

To be fair, it's not like Cleveland has had a laundry list of great quarterbacks under center in the last 30 years. But it says a lot about Sanders that he was able to overcome the general ineptitude of the franchise on Sunday and do something that hasn't been done since the turn of the century.

Although his numbers were a bit inflated by a 66-yard screen pass that fellow rookie Dylan Sampson took to the house, Sanders put together a respectable stat line, completing 11-of-20 passes for 209 yards and a touchdown.

Yes, Sanders also threw an interception and had a smattering of off-target throws and missed opportunities. But he only took one sack against a defensive line that features Maxx Crosby, and it was only for a three-yard loss, which is a great improvement.

The Raiders aren't exactly worldbeaters, but it was nice for Browns fans to know that they aren't at the bottom of the barrel in the NFL, and honestly, after Sunday, it might not be close. Sanders' performance was a significant part of that, even if the defense stole the day.

Kevin Stefanski is likely to turn back to Gabriel after this week as the Browns prepare for the San Francisco 49ers next Sunday. But Sanders has given the veteran head coach plenty to think about, as he broke a brutal franchise streak in Week 12.

