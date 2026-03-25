Bleacher Report just found the perfect home for the Browns to send Zak Zinter

The Cleveland Browns needed to completely rebuild their offensive line this offseason, and they did just that. The franchise traded for Tytus Howard, signed Zion Johnson and Elgton Jenkins, and re-signed Tevin Jenkins. With Cleveland expected to select an offensive lineman or two early in the 2026 Draft, the unit will look completely different next season.

That leads to the question of what will happen to the few returning offensive linemen — especially since Cleveland has a new coaching staff as well.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton thinks one of them should be traded. In a recent piece, naming one trade each contender should make, Moton argued that the Los Angeles Chargers should call the Browns about guard Zak Zinter.

NFL analyst proposes Browns trade guard Zak Zinter to Chargers

Zinter was drafted by Cleveland in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Prior to coming to the NFL, the offensive lineman played four seasons at Michigan under Jim Harbaugh. That connection, the fact that L.A. needs help at guard, and the lack of opportunity Zinter will likely receive in Cleveland, were Moton’s reasons for this trade idea.

"The Browns have a new coaching regime led by Todd Monken," he worte. "Besides that, the Browns have signed Elgton Jenkins and Zion Johnson, two interior offensive linemen. Zinter has started in just three out of 22 games. So, he could have an uphill climb for a starting position in Cleveland… The Chargers can plug Zinter into the right guard spot where he lined up at Michigan, allowing Strange to start at left guard."

It’s certainly something for both sides to consider, but it may not make a ton of sense for the Browns to move Zinter.

While the guard hasn’t played much through his two seasons with the team, and he also isn’t in the projected starting lineup of Cleveland’s revamped line, the Browns still need depth. The team made some promising additions on the line, but the offense isn’t in any sort of position to be giving away offensive linemen.

The only way trading Zinter would make sense for Cleveland is if the team is getting a different lineman back in return, or a mid-round draft pick. Considering how little the 24-year-old Zinter has played in his career (279 total offensive snaps over his two pro seasons), the Browns probably won’t be offered those kind of packages.