Bombshell rumor adds another stunning twist to Browns' Myles Garrett trade

The Cleveland Browns tried as hard as possible to build a winner during their nine seasons with future Hall of Fame pass rusher Myles Garrett, but their failure to get up off the mat prompted a humongous trade to the Los Angeles Rams. A Rams team that was already a Super Bowl favorite just moved into overwhelming favorite territory.

The Rams were already teetering on superteam territory after this move, but the latest rumor could make them one of the strongest championship contenders in years. Aaron Donald, arguably the greatest defensive player of this generation, may be considering coming out of retirement to suit back up for one last shot at a second championship.

What was once thought to be improbable has now graduated to debatable, as Adam Schefter himself claimed that it is "more likely than not" Donald comes out of retirement. Schefter cited the fact that the Super Bowl is in Los Angeles this season, the team LA has built, and the appeal of playing with Garrett as reasons to come back.

The Browns may have created the best team in football as a result of this trade. Oops.

Browns may have created superteam with Myles Garrett trade amid Aaron Donald rumors

Garrett played with some productive players in Cleveland, but they never truly gave him elite defensive line play to take some of the pressure off him. In LA, Garrett is joining a young, deep group that includes Byron Young, Kobie Turner, Braden Fiske, and Poona Ford. Now add Donald into that mix.

Anyone saying Donald is the best defensive player in history won't hear many arguments about that proclamation. A Pro Bowler in all of his 10 seasons and a First Team All-Pro selection eight times, Donald was elite as elite can be the second he came to the NFL. Even at age 35 with a few years off, Donald can still be a productive situational player.

On top of the fact this team will have a Matthew Stafford throwing to Davante Adams and Puka Nacua in a Sean McVay-led offense, Rams opponents will need to figure out how to block Donald and Garrett at the same time. The Browns may be the NFC's kingmakers after this deal.

The Browns may end up benefiting from this trade if Verse turns out to be everything they thought and they use the picks wisely, but teams in the NFC have to be livid with Andrew Berry and the front office. The games are yet to be played, but LA has put together a team capable of beating anyone in the league.