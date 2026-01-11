Brewing NFL rumor could vindicate Browns' decision to fire Kevin Stefanski

Despite winning the Coach of the Year award just two seasons ago, and winning the Cleveland Browns' only playoff game of the 21st century, Kevin Stefanski was fired immediately after the season finished.

The decision has been criticized by some analysts, as Stefanski didn't seem to be the reason for the Browns' recent shortcomings. Especially with top candidates looking to go elsewhere, the move is quickly looking like it could have been a mistake.

But a recent rumor could give Cleveland the opportunity to vindicate the decision. If current Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur gets fired, he would immediately emerge as the perfect candidate for the Browns' open position.

Browns could be gifted perfect head coach candidate if Matt LaFleur gets fired

The Green Bay Packers entered the season as a clear-cut Super Bowl contender. After a series of injuries and frustrating losses, their season came to a disappointing end with a Wild Card round loss to the Chicago Bears on Saturday night. After the loss, rumors started surfacing about LaFleur's future with the Packers. Analysts believe he could get fired in the coming days.

If he does, the Browns can't miss out on the opportunity to hire him. LaFleur is an elite offensive mind, conducting some of the league's best attacks without many star players at his disposal. Whether it's been Jordan Love, Aaron Rodgers, or even Malik Willis under center, the coach has found ways to put together a productive offense. Surely, he'd be able to do the same in Cleveland.

Beyond the strategic advantage he brings, LaFleur is a proven winner on the field. He's led the Packers to the playoffs in six of his seven seasons as their head coach, even reaching the NFC Championship Game twice. He would bring an expectation of winning that the Browns have been missing for decades.

The Browns' young offensive core needs a competent playcaller to help them meet their potential and finally bring this franchise into a consistent state of competitiveness. Instead of settling for an unproven coach or an underwhelming re-tread option, the Browns could nail this hire by bringing in LaFleur.

Of course, there's still a great chance that the Packers decide to retain the coach. But if they don't, the Browns should be racing to get an interview scheduled with LaFleur. It could be the move that finally establishes a winning culture in Cleveland.