Browns’ 2026 draft may have left the door open for a David Njoku return

The NFL Draft has come and gone, but for the Cleveland Browns, it could be one they don't soon forget as they picked 10 players, eight of whom play on offense. Their first four selections were all projected as Day 1 prospects, so the team certainly got better on paper.

One area the team focused on late was at the tight end position. The Browns have Harold Fannin Jr. returning as their primary target, but they were still looking for some talent to replace David Njoku, who is currently a free agent. Njoku spent eight seasons in Cleveland, but with Fannin emerging in 2025, the team decided not to extend his contract entering his age-30 season.

Cleveland drafted two tight ends in this year's draft, but not until Day 3. Those selections were Joe Royer from Cincinnati (No. 170 overall) and Carsen Ryan from BYU (No. 248). The Browns also picked up Jack Stoll in free agency, and they have Caden Prieskorn, Blake Whiteheart, Brenden Bates, and Sal Cannella on the current roster.

Even with these players, the Browns might want to consider revisiting their discussions with Njoku. Prior to the overhaul with the coaching staff and new head coach Todd Monken, Njoku was very adamant that he wanted to retire a Brown. A few years prior, though, he demanded a trade. So it's a bit of a roller coaster with Njoku, but if the Browns wanted to bring back a known commodity, Njoku wouldn't be the worst idea.

The Browns’ tight end moves may have created an unexpected path back

The lack of interest by the rest of the NFL in Njoku's services seems a bit odd, considering he's been a pretty reliable veteran over the past eight seasons. There are teams out there, like the Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, and Denver Broncos, who could use tight end help.

Njoku's years in Cleveland could be described as streaky. His first two seasons from 2017-18 were solid, especially 2018, when he caught 56 passes for 639 yards and four touchdowns. In 2022, he brought in 58 passes for 628 yards and four touchdowns. The following season he went for 882 yards on 81 catches and tallied six touchdowns.

But the inconsistencies have been there, too. In 2020, he only caught 19 passes for 213 yards and two scores. That lack of production also showed up this past season when he only caught 33 passes for 293 yards and a lowly 8.9 yards per reception average.

The streakiness in his play is likely a reason most NFL teams are passing on Njoku at this point. But maybe his original team would have second thoughts about him and invite him back into the fold on a more team-friendly deal? Based on the Browns' offseason to date, it should definitely be something the team considers.