Browns 2026 NFL Draft: Alabama WR Germie Bernard scouting report

Cleveland Browns fans may be focused on the top receivers in the 2026 NFL Draft, wondering who their team could select with the sixth pick. But there are plenty of talented receivers a bit farther down the board who could make an immediate impact.

Alabama prospect Germie Bernard is one of the most consistent players in this class. His reliability and technical skill set will surely draw NFL scouts to him.

A few years from now, scouts and analysts may be looking back and wondering how they looked past Bernard.

Alabama WR Germie Bernard 2026 NFL Draft scouting report

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 206 pounds

40-yard dash time: 4.48 seconds

Recruiting: 4-star prospect, No. 37 ranked WR nationally

College production: 156 catches, 2,214 yards, 13 touchdowns

Positives:

Shows secure hands, almost never dropping a pass.

Can play on the outside or in the slot.

Consistently finds open space against zone coverage with smooth, measured routes.

Controls the tempo of his routes well.

Underrated awareness on the sideline allows him to consistently make toe-tap catches.

Negatives:

Lacks game-changing speed to threaten defenses vertically.

Doesn't often use his frame to beat defenders physically.

Doesn't show much explosiveness at the top of his routes.

Germie Bernard NFL player comparison: Jakobi Meyers

If current Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Jakobi Meyers became a free agent, he wouldn't be the biggest name on the market. But teams would be lining up for his services. That's the kind of reliability Bernard brings to the table.

Both players win with technical ability and understanding of defensive looks rather than relying on athleticism. This is the kind of player who can turn a mid-round draft selection into a long NFL career.

Germie Bernard NFL Draft grade: 2nd round

Bernard's physical traits may hold him back from being selected in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, but he shouldn't fall much further. His sure hands and diverse route tree will earn him a spot on the field early in his NFL career. He can play on the outside or in the slot, making him an easy fit for almost any offense. While his ceiling may be somewhat limited in the NFL, the Alabama prospect has a higher floor than most other receivers in this draft class.

As he did at Alabama, Bernard could quickly become a favorite target for his quarterback. Any team in need of a wide receiver early on Day 2 of the draft should be interested in taking him.