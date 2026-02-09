Browns 2026 NFL Draft: Notre Dame WR Malachi Fields scouting report

New Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken has a lot of work to do this offseason to fix the offense. There is limited talent on the roster outside of a young core that showed flashes of potential in 2025. On the bright side, Monken has a nearly clean slate to work with.

The Browns are expected to add at least one receiver this offseason, either through free agency or the 2026 NFL Draft. Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman are capable players, but Cleveland is still in need of a true top wideout.

If they choose to pass on the receiver prospects available early in the first round of the draft in favor of other needs, Notre Dame prospect Malachi Fields could be a perfect fit a bit later. The big-bodied receiver made a name for himself at the Senior Bowl, catching the attention of NFL scouts.

Notre Dame WR Malachi Fields 2026 NFL Draft scouting report

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 218

Expected 40-yard dash time: 4.47-4.51

Recruiting: 3-star prospect, No. 125 ranked ATH nationally

College production: 165 catches, 2,479 receiving yards, 16 touchdowns

Positives:

Adjusts to the football with rare awareness and flexibility.

Elite size gives quarterbacks a large target to throw to.

Has the strength to play through contact at the catch point.

Comes down with contested catches at an elite rate.

Works through hand fighting at the top of his routes.

Negatives:

Somewhat limited route tree. Most of his collegiate production came on vertical routes.

Lacks the speed and acceleration of a typical vertical receiver.

Fairly basic release package against press coverage.

Average blocker in the run game.

Malachi Fields NFL player comparison: Tee Higgins

Coming out of Clemson, Tee Higgins was known for his highlight-reel catches and otherworldly body control in the air. His contested catch ability has translated to the NFL well, as he has become a consistent threat for the Cincinnati Bengals. When paired with a more nuanced route technician like Ja'Marr Chase, he helps form an unstoppable duo.

Similarly, Fields will bring impressive contested catch ability to the table right away. He will be at his best when paired with a more refined receiver, allowing him to work in more one-on-one situations outside the numbers.

Malachi Fields NFL Draft grade: 2nd round

Fields isn't a complete prospect, but the upside that he has shown will be more than enough to draw a team in early in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, if not late in the first. His natural ability to bring down difficult catches, especially when fighting through contact, will make him an instant weapon in an NFL offense. If he can develop his release package and his route tree, Fields could become one of the most dangerous receivers in the league outside the numbers.