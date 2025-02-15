Browns’ 3 biggest roster needs prior to NFL free agency

The Cleveland Browns need reinforcements at just about every position heading into 2025, although a few specific position groups outweigh the rest. And, just as they might've thought that quarterback would be the biggest void to fill, it turns out that the biggest void might be on defense.

A Myles Garrett sized hole.

With Garrett's trade request still open, and the All Pro defender still openly courting teams to come snatch him up from the Browns, the team has to figure out if there's any way to improve their roster enough to convince Garrett to stay with them long term. But, with the second-worst cap space in the league, it feels more likely that Garrett will be a necessary sacrifice for the team.

In addition to Garrett, the team has two other major roster needs to address in free agency.

Browns' biggest needs in free agency

Figuring out what to do about Myles Garrett

Garrett presents the biggest challenge for Cleveland heading into 2025 - bigger than their quarterback needs, bigger than their decision on what to do in the 2025 NFL draft, and bigger than figuring out how to revamp their running back room. The All Pro pass rusher cannot be replaced by anyone available in free agency, but his talent can be supported through free agency.

Adding someone like Josh Sweat, Chase Young, or Charles Omenihu in free agency could bolster the defensive line beyond the veterans they currently have rostered. Age is playing a huge role in Cleveland's ability to realistically maintain their pass rush efficiency, so getting younger free agents would help to take the load off of Garrett defensively.

Cleveland can also just decide to part ways with Garrett, trading him for draft capital and hoping to land a similar talent in Abdul Carter through the draft. And, if cut after June 1, Cleveland would gain some financial flexibility which would grant them the ability to sign any of the above names before dealing Garrett.

Signing two quarterbacks: a starter and a backup

Cleveland also needs to locate two quarterbacks in free agency this offseason. They need to land a starter to help act as a bridge between themselves and whatever rookie they draft, and they need to find a backup to replace Jameis Winston. Winston might end up re-signing with Cleveland, but if he doesn't, then there are a few pretty solid free agent backups set to be on the market.

As for starting talent, Cleveland is a bit out of luck, truth be told. Unless they manage to void Deshaun Watson's contract and free up enough money to sign someone like Sam Darnold this offseason, then they're going to have to either take a gamble on a backup being good enough to start or with a trade for quarterback like Kirk Cousins.

Ideally, though, Cousins is cut by the Atlanta Falcons and Cleveland can just sign him once free agency begins.

Re-signing Nick Chubb

Cleveland has a few options on the free agent marketplace at running back. Aaron Jones, Kenneth Gainwell, Najee Harris, and Dare Ogunbowale are just a few of the solid running backs the Browns can afford to sign this offseason. However, this shouldn't distract them from re-signing Chubb, as well.

While he wasn't able to get back into a rhythm when he came back to play for the team for the first time since 2023, he is still just 29 years old and likely willing to sign a team-friendly deal to stay in Cleveland. Chubb can also experience a renaissance season if the Browns sort out their offensive line, which was terrible at run blocking in 2024.

Chubb returning would soften the blow of Garrett potentially getting traded, as both are fan favorite players. It's not a one for one in terms of their current impact on the teams' ability to win, but keeping Chubb would at least signal that the team isn't trying to completely strip itself down for a rebuild.

