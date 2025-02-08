NFL insider has 1 unique reason for believing Myles Garrett will be traded

What is Myles Garrett's next move?

Well, it doesn't seem completely up to him to decide, despite how many teams have been courting the All Pro defender and DPOY finalist. Garrett, who publicly requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns this past Monday, doesn't technically get a say in what actually happens after that request. Cleveland can choose to either not move him, or grant his request.

It seems like, barring an unprecedented offer for the best pass rusher in the NFL, the Browns are content with keeping Garrett and hoping that he doesn't sit out to start 2025 in protest. But, it's been reported that Garrett isn't bluffing with this request, and he's also not doing it so publicly to force an extension to his contract. He genuinely wants out.

That's why one NFL insider is now reporting that he feels like Garrett is more likely to be playing elsewhere to start the 2025 season instead of actually staying put with Cleveland.

NFL insider predicts Garrett will be traded because he's following the NBA model

In a Bleacher Report segment on Garrett's trade request and the subsequent buzz around it, NFL insider James Palmer said that it seems like he will probably get traded and get his wish granted by the Browns.

"If you talk to anybody in the Browns' organization, it is 'we're not trading Myles Garrett, our stance is that we're going to keep him. We don't think we're as far away as Myles probably thinks we are, and we're not getting rid of the best defensive in football in a lot of people's minds,'" said Palmer when discussing the impasse that Garrett and the Browns have come to about his future.

He added, "I talked to an executive about this and I thought it was very interesting. They said, 'these NFL guys are really getting an opportunity to see how you can flex your muscle as a player by watching a lot of these players in the NBA. They have more power...I think we're seeing that from a lot of NFL guys seeing what's happening in the NBA."

Palmer's and these anonymous NFL executives' connection here - that NBA players have been able to successfully request trades, like Jimmy Butler or Kevin Durant, and ended up in ideal playing situations - makes a ton of sense here when thinking of Garrett.

Aside from him literally reaching out to LeBron James for advice on the situation, it's clear that he sees that it's possible that someone of his caliber in his sport could, realistically, request a trade and end up in a winning situation.

That's why, as Palmer explains, he feels like Garrett will eventually land elsewhere. Being able to "flex" his stardom is why he'll likely be moved.

The Browns cannot afford to have a player as popular as Garrett be disgruntled publicly - it's distracting enough that the team is dealing with the consequences of their actions after trading for Deshaun Watson. Dealing with your homegrown star not wanting to even play for you anymore is another knock they can't afford.

