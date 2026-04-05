Browns 7-round mock draft paints a doomsday scenario for Andrew Berry

Despite what their record might show, the Cleveland Browns actually had a pretty good defense last season. Anchored by Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett and with guys like Denzel Ward, Grant Delpit, and even youngsters Mason Graham and Carson Schwesinger, the Browns have star power at all levels of the defense.

That doesn't mean they shouldn't look to add young defensive talent this offseason, but those needs pale in comparison to the offense. The Browns need as much help as they can get on that side of the ball, especially in terms of cost-controlled options.

That's why following Matt Miller's blueprint in the 2026 NFL Draft could get GM Andrew Berry fired. Fortunately, this is just hypothetical. Otherwise, this would all but doom Todd Monken in his first season before it even starts.

This draft approach ignores the Browns’ most urgent offensive needs

In Miller's scenario, the Browns end up with wide receiver Carnell Tate and cornerback Brandon Cisse in the first round, followed by offensive tackle Caleb Tiernan and linebacker Kyle Louis in Rounds 2 and 3. They then round out their hypothetical draft class on Day 3 by selecting EDGE Keyron Crawford, defensive tackle Rayshaunn Benny, wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr., safety DeShon Singleton, and tight end D.J. Rogers.

Whether those are good players or good fits for the roster is beyond the point. There's simply no world in which the Browns should use five of their nine draft picks on defense — and especially not two of their first four.

Granted, this team could use some cornerback depth behind Denzel Ward, Tyson Campbell, and Myles Harden. But they can't afford to wait that long to address their need for a left tackle. The Browns cannot afford to ignore their need for blindside protection.

While they could use another linebacker, they've already replaced Devin Bush with Quincy Williams, and they should probably be focused on another wide receiver instead of adding someone who may not see the field much as a rookie.

The Browns averaged the second-fewest total yards (282.4), passing yards (165.1), and points per game (16.4) last season. They had the third-worst third-down conversion percentage (33.6 percent), and gave up three sacks per game, seventh-most in the league.

The NFL Draft is the perfect place to find depth and value, but context matters. This team's priorities have never been clearer, and looking the other way could lead to a disaster.